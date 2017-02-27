9to5Toys Lunch Break: latest 13-inch MacBook Pro from $1,300, Powerbeats3 in all colors $150, APC 8-Outlet UPS $43, more

- Feb. 27th 2017 9:30 am PT

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

13-inch-macbook-pro-touchbar

Upgrade to Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar for $1,550 shipped (Reg. $1,799)

Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Pro w/o Touch Bar is on sale for $1,300 shipped (Reg. $1,499)

powerbeats3-active-colors

Here’s your chance to score a rare discount on Powerbeats3 Wireless Headphones in all colors: $150 shipped (Reg. $200)

apc-be550g-back-ups-550va-8-outlet-uninterruptible-power-supply

Keep your gear safe during power outages with the APC 8-Outlet Surge Protector and Battery Backup for $43 shipped (Reg. $70)

apple-mmgf2lla1

Save over $200 on Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Air 128GB: $797 shipped (Reg. $999)

grovemade-iphone-cases

9to5Rewards: Grovemade’s handmade wooden iPhone 7 Plus cases [Giveaway]

nightgate-ios

App Store Free App of the Week: Nightgate goes free for the very first time (Reg. $4)

legend_of_zelda_breath-of-the-wild

Pre-order discounts & release dates for Nintendo Switch titles: Breath of the Wild, Splatoon 2, Mario, Binding of Isaac + many more

MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:

dell-s2716dgr

Daily Deals: Dell 27-inch LED GSync Monitor w/ USB Hub $480, Logitech Harmony Ultimate Home Remote $170, more

ixpand-lightning-flash-drive-1

SanDisk iXpand 32GB Lightning Flash Drive for iPhone or iPad: $35 Prime shipped (Reg. $45)

  • Land this Westinghouse 40-inch 1080p LED HDTV w/ 3 HDMI inputs for $150 (Reg. $250)
  • Take 20% off Nike clearance items with this promo code: save on Dri-FIT, Roshe, and more
  • Games/Apps: Guitar Hero Live (all platforms) $20, Nintendo Switch case $7, iOS freebies, more
  • Smartphone Accessories: Mpow Buckler Waterproof Bluetooth Shower Speaker $16, more
  • Today’s the day to stock up on Thermos insulated bottles, tea infusers starting at $8
  • Anker Eufy LED Desk Lamps from $20 Prime shipped (Reg. up to $50)
  • Amazon will hook you up with a stylish Timex Leather Strap Watch for $18(Reg. up to $30)
  • The special edition View-Master Batman Virtual Reality set is down to $16
  • Get up to speed with the TRENDnet 802.11ac Wireless AC750 Dual Band Router for $10
  • If you thought the Dyson cord free stick vac was ‘out of reach’, refurb offer for $200
  • Acer 13-inch Touchscreen Chromebook 2.1GHz/4GB/32GB SSD: $339 (Reg. $500+)

MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:

apple-iphone-7-deals-att

AT&T’s latest promotion nets customers BOGO free smartphones, including iPhone 7

samsung-curved-4k-buydig1-1

Deals on 4K Smart UHDTVs: Samsung 65-inch Curved $949 (Reg. $1,200), more

sony-mdr100-headphones

Sony’s h.Ear Wireless ANC Headphones compare to Bose QC35 for much less: $195 shipped (Orig. $350)

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

moar-fat-tire-ebike

Moar’s Folding eBike has a tough design that’s powered by a 750W motor

honor-360-camera

Huawei’s clip-on Honor smartphone camera lets you capture 360-degree content

