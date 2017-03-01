9to5Toys Lunch Break: SanDisk 128GB Flash Drive $25, Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet $130, Anker 2-Port USB Wall Charger $7, more

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

sandisk-128-gb-flash-drive

Grab a SanDisk Ultra 128GB USB 3.0 Flash Drive for $25 Prime shipped (Reg. $35)

fire-hd-10-16gb

Huge savings on Amazon’s largest tablet: Fire HD 10 Wi-Fi 16GB for $130 shipped (Reg. $230)

anker-2-port-wall-charger-deal

Anker’s best-selling 2-port Wall Charger is the one Apple should’ve made, on sale for $7.50 Prime shipped

13-inch-macbook-pro-touchbar

Upgrade to Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar for $1,550 shipped (Reg. $1,799)

Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Pro w/o Touch Bar is on sale for $1,300 shipped (Reg. $1,499)

Save over $200 on Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Air 128GB: $797 shipped (Reg. $999)

powerbeats3-active-colors

Here’s your chance to score a rare discount on Powerbeats3 Wireless Headphones in all colors: $150 shipped (Reg. $200)

grovemade-iphone-cases

9to5Rewards: Grovemade’s handmade wooden iPhone 7 Plus cases [Giveaway]

deus-ex-go-1

Deus Ex Go – the turn-based stealth puzzler – is now just $1 on the App Store (Reg. $2)

legend_of_zelda_breath-of-the-wild

Pre-order discounts & release dates for Nintendo Switch titles: Breath of the Wild, Splatoon 2, Mario, Binding of Isaac + many more

MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:

kmashi-15000mah-dual-usb-external-portable-battery-pack

Smartphone Accessories: Kmashi 15,000mAh Dual-USB Portable Power Bank $13 Prime shipped (Reg. $17), more

MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:

ixpand-lightning-flash-drive-1

SanDisk iXpand 32GB Lightning Flash Drive for iPhone or iPad: $35 Prime shipped (Reg. $45)

apple-iphone-7-deals-att

AT&T’s latest promotion nets customers BOGO free smartphones, including iPhone 7

google-home-chromecast-deals1

B&H is throwing in a free Chromecast with purchase of Google Home: $130 shipped ($164 value)

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

limited-edition-grado-gh2-headphones-4-1

Grado introduces new GH2 Headphones sourced from Central American cocobolo wood

xperia-touch

Sony’s Xperia Touch projector turns any surface into a touchscreen Android device

raspberry-pi-w

The new Raspberry Pi W brings built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth radios for just $10

