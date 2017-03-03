9to5Toys Lunch Break: TP-Link 802.11ac Wireless Router $100, Logitech Bluetooth Mouse $12, Linia iOS puzzler free, more

- Mar. 3rd 2017 9:30 am PT

Deals
View Comments

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

tp-link-ac2600-router

Make the switch to 802.11ac Wi-Fi: TP-Link Wireless Gigabit Router $100 shipped (Reg. $130)

logitech-m557-bluetooth-mouse-in-dark-gray

Daily Deals: Logitech M557 Bluetooth Mouse $13, Dell 24-inch 1080p IPS Monitor w/ LED Backlight $100, more

linia-puzzle-game-ios

The colorful puzzler Linia w/ more than 80 levels is now available for free on the App Store (Reg. $2+)

15-inch-macbook-pro

Apple 15-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar: save nearly $300, bringing the price down to $2,100 shipped

Upgrade to Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar for $1,550 shipped (Reg. $1,799)

Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Pro w/o Touch Bar is on sale for $1,300 shipped (Reg. $1,499)

best-buy-tax-time-sale

Best Buy’s Tax Time Sale takes $200 off MacBook Air, plus deals on iPad Air 2, iMac, TVs and much more

iphone-7-plus1

eBay is taking 10% off tech orders of $200+: score an unlocked iPhone 7 128GB for $639, Plus 32GB $675, more

AT&T’s latest promotion nets customers BOGO free smartphones, including iPhone 7

grovemade-iphone-cases

9to5Rewards: Grovemade’s handmade wooden iPhone 7 Plus cases [Giveaway]

vantage-calendar-sale-01

App Store Free App of the Week: the creative Vantage Calendar w/ iCloud sync goes free (Reg. $4)

MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:

lg-75uh8500

LG 75-inch 4K 3D HDR Smart Ultra HDTV w/ webOS 3.0 for $2,475 shipped (Reg. $3,300)

MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:

mpow-lightning-to-usb-cables

Smartphone Accessories: Mpow 3.3-Feet MFi Lightning to USB Cable (2-pack) $10 Prime shipped (Reg. $16), more

luvvitt-iphone-ipad-apple-watch-case-deals

Give your iPhone 7/6/s/Plus, iPad Pro or Apple Watch a new case for $4 Prime shipped

Ringke iPhone 7/Plus cases for $4 each (Reg. up to $14)

anker-2-port-wall-charger-deal

Anker’s best-selling 2-port Wall Charger is the one Apple should’ve made, on sale for $7.50 Prime shipped

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

mondo2

The Mondo+ smart wireless speaker is the ‘world’s first’ Chromecast-powered internet radio

beolit-17

Bang & Olufsen’s new Beolit 17 Bluetooth Speaker is packed with power and beautiful design

