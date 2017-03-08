9to5Toys Lunch Break: Sonos PLAY:3 $256, Logitech Illuminated Wireless Keyboard $50, Honeywell Wi-Fi Smart Thermostat $144, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Amazon offers a rare discount on the Sonos PLAY:3 Wireless Speaker: $256 shipped (Reg. $299)
Daily Deals: Logitech K830 Illuminated Keyboard $50, Dynex 6-Outlet 3-USB-Port Power Hub $7, more
Honeywell Wi-Fi Thermostat w/ Color Display and Smartphone Control: $144 shipped (Reg. $180)
iTunes Movie Deals: Train to Busan $1 Rental, Harry Potter Complete Collection $60, $10 movie sale, more
Save on apps, games, movies, TV shows and more: $50 iTunes Gift Card for $42.50 w/ free email delivery (15% off)
9to5Rewards: The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild + Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Bundle [Giveaway]
App Store Free App of the Week: the creative Vantage Calendar w/ iCloud sync goes free (Reg. $4)
- Table Tennis Touch is one of the best on iOS and is now matching its lowest price ever: $1
- The colorful puzzler Linia w/ more than 80 levels is now available for free (Reg. $2+)
- The “geometric fairy tale” puzzler Perloo goes free on the App Store (Reg. $1)
- The Wake N Shake Alarm Clock for iPhone is now free App Store (Reg. $1+)
Review: Audioengine shines once again with its powerful HD3 Wireless Speakers
The Best Console Game Releases for March: Zelda Breath of the Wild, Ghost Recon Wildlands, Mass Effect, The Show 17 and more
MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:
Smartphone Accessories: Aukey SoundTank Bluetooth 4.1 Speaker $35 shipped (Reg. $45), more
- Nikon’s D3300 24MP DSLR w/ 18-55mm Lens Kit, score a cert. refurb for $319
- Give your old Philips Hue Lights HomeKit compatibility: 2nd Gen. Bridge $40 (Reg. $60)
- Games/Apps: Titanfall 2 Deluxe from $20, COD Infinite Warfare $22, Resident Evil 7 $40, more
- Deals for the office: Canon imageCLASS AirPrint AiO Laser Printer for $150 (Reg. $200), more
- Upgrade your Instagram: Ztylus Revolver Lens iPhone Camera Kit $85 (Orig. $100), more
- The new Pyle Vertical Turntable meets Bluetooth speaker comes in at under $130, available now
- Steep goes free this weekend: give the open-world winter sports Ubisoft title a try
- Greenworks G-Max Cordless 40V Electric Lawn Mower w/ two batteries: $280 (Reg. $350)
- VUDU offers 50% off women in action movies today only: Lucy, Complete Hunger Games, more
- Amazon has the best-selling Kinzi Precision Digital Bathroom Scale on sale for $20
- Here’s a 3-year subscription to The Atlantic magazine w/ digital iPad/iPhone access for just $12
MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:
Elago’s Aluminum Stand for iPhone/Smartphones is a perfect complement to your Mac: $15 Prime shipped (Reg. $20+)
Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 64GB USB 3.0 MFi Lightning Flash Drive $35 Prime shipped (Reg. $46), more
Wireless Logitech deals: M720 Triathlon Mouse $30 or K750 Solar Keyboard $40
- Withings Body Composition Wi-Fi Scale$75
- Amazon’s #1 best-selling speakers, the Mackie CR3$70
- Contigo AUTOSEAL Insulated Stainless Steel Travel Mug $11
- Ringke’s iPhone 7/Plus cases for $4
- Star Wars The Force AwakensBlu-Ray/3D Bundle drops to $23
- Aukey’s 450 foot wireless range door bell$8 (Orig. $26)
- Amazon Prime launches in Mexico at a discounted price
- Nike $60 in Gift Cards for $50
- Etekcity Bluetooth Receiverwith optical connectivity for $30
- Save 70% off or more at Amazon on Men’s outerwear
- Leviton 24-hour Timer/Switch $25.50, more
- Stainless steel SOG Key Folding Knife from just over $5
- Beauty and the Beast as a free eBook (Reg. $10)
- Save up to 30% at H&M on new styles and more plus free shipping
- Stainless Steel Wet/Dry Shop-Vac for just $49
- Bella Rotating Ceramic Maker from $20 (Reg. $30)
- littleBits Electronics Gizmos and Gadgets Kit for $121 (Reg. $200)
- Amazon’s popular Kindle e-Readers, prices start at $60 shipped
- Bose SoundTouch Home Theater System for $945
- Adobe Photoshop & Premiere Elements: $90 (Reg. $120)
- Samsung 60″ 4K Smart Ultra HDTV for $460
- Sony Portable Wireless Speaker $100 shipped
- Petcube Play 1080p cam $149 (Reg. $200)
- Gift Cards up to 20% off: Toys R Us, Hotels
- Lowepro Camera Bag & Joby Tripod for $40
- Anker LED Lamp from $46 (up to 23% off)
- Anker’s PowerHouse Generator: $400
- Spring Wardrobe w/ J.Crew’s Extra 40% off
- Mohu TV antennas starting at $15
- slick h.ear Wireless Headphones are $179
- Polk Audio 5.1-Ch. Home Theater System $230 shipped (Orig. $400)
- Amcrest ProHD Wi-Fi Cam $65 shipped (Reg. $90)
- Jabra Sport Pulse Bluetooth Headset $65 (Reg. $108), more
- Thermos King 40-Ounce Beverage Bottle $23 (Reg. $30)
- Aukey Solar Charger w/ 20,000mAh Dual USB Battery for $35, more
- Here’s a 4-year subscription to Car & Driver magazine for just $12 (Reg. $50+)
- Get up to 70% off Cole Haan at Nordstrom Rack’s 3 day Online Sales Event
- Prepare for next winter: Columbia’s 60% off Men and Women’s clothing sale
- Klipsch Reference Series X6i In-Ears in black for $80
- Samson Studio Condenser Microphone Kit for $45
- Banana Republic up to 40% off Pants, Shirts, Sweaters
- 4-pack Mpow 20 LED Outdoor Solar LED Lights $57
- It’s Story Time! Gather round and save: The Giving Tree for $8
NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:
Littlebits introduces new Code Kit: build games, learn to code, have fun
Philips brings its massive 40-inch Curved 4K Monitor to the US, available now for purchase
WaterField debuts its new leather/ballistic nylon Nintendo Switch carrying cases
- Fitbit showcases new Alta fitness tracker with Heart Rate Monitoring
- Goal Zero begins shipping its new Yeti Lithium Power Stations
- Volta eBike pairs stylish design with impressive range, fitness tracking features
- Beoncam is a removable 360-degree camera that sits on your wrist
- The Mondo+ smart wireless speaker is the ‘world’s first’ Chromecast-powered internet radio
- Bang & Olufsen’s new Beolit 17 Bluetooth Speaker is packed with power and beautiful design
- LEGO is unveiling new ‘Women of NASA’ minifigs featuring notable scientists and astronauts
- The Miniot Wheel Turntable strips away the plastic for a beautiful vinyl experience
- Pad & Quill gives Apple Pencil a hand-made leather makeover w/ pen clip and cap holder
- Moondrop is the gravity-defying fidget desk toy that’s perfect for space fans
- Pizza Hut debuts Bluetooth Pie Top sneakers with one-click ordering for NCAA March Madness
- Grado introduces new GH2 Headphones sourced from Central American cocobolo wood
- Sony’s Xperia Touch projector turns any surface into a touchscreen Android device