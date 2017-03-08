9to5Toys Lunch Break: Sonos PLAY:3 $256, Logitech Illuminated Wireless Keyboard $50, Honeywell Wi-Fi Smart Thermostat $144, more

- Mar. 8th 2017 9:30 am PT

Deals
View Comments

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Amazon offers a rare discount on the Sonos PLAY:3 Wireless Speaker: $256 shipped (Reg. $299)

Daily Deals: Logitech K830 Illuminated Keyboard $50, Dynex 6-Outlet 3-USB-Port Power Hub $7, more

Honeywell Wi-Fi Thermostat w/ Color Display and Smartphone Control: $144 shipped (Reg. $180)

iTunes Movie Deals: Train to Busan $1 Rental, Harry Potter Complete Collection $60, $10 movie sale, more

Save on apps, games, movies, TV shows and more: $50 iTunes Gift Card for $42.50 w/ free email delivery (15% off)

thelegendofzeldabreathofthewild

9to5Rewards: The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild + Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Bundle [Giveaway]

vantage-calendar-sale-01

App Store Free App of the Week: the creative Vantage Calendar w/ iCloud sync goes free (Reg. $4)

audioengine-hd3

Review: Audioengine shines once again with its powerful HD3 Wireless Speakers

The Best Console Game Releases for March: Zelda Breath of the Wild, Ghost Recon Wildlands, Mass Effect, The Show 17 and more

MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:

Smartphone Accessories: Aukey SoundTank Bluetooth 4.1 Speaker $35 shipped (Reg. $45), more

  • Nikon’s D3300 24MP DSLR w/ 18-55mm Lens Kit, score a cert. refurb for $319
  • Give your old Philips Hue Lights HomeKit compatibility: 2nd Gen. Bridge $40 (Reg. $60)
  • Games/Apps: Titanfall 2 Deluxe from $20, COD Infinite Warfare $22, Resident Evil 7 $40more
  • Deals for the office: Canon imageCLASS AirPrint AiO Laser Printer for $150 (Reg. $200), more
  • Upgrade your Instagram: Ztylus Revolver Lens iPhone Camera Kit $85 (Orig. $100), more
  • The new Pyle Vertical Turntable meets Bluetooth speaker comes in at under $130, available now
  • Steep goes free this weekend: give the open-world winter sports Ubisoft title a try
  • Greenworks G-Max Cordless 40V Electric Lawn Mower w/ two batteries: $280 (Reg. $350)
  • VUDU offers 50% off women in action movies today only: Lucy, Complete Hunger Games, more
  • Amazon has the best-selling Kinzi Precision Digital Bathroom Scale on sale for $20
  • Here’s a 3-year subscription to The Atlantic magazine w/ digital iPad/iPhone access for just $12

MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:

Elago’s Aluminum Stand for iPhone/Smartphones is a perfect complement to your Mac: $15 Prime shipped (Reg. $20+)

Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 64GB USB 3.0 MFi Lightning Flash Drive $35 Prime shipped (Reg. $46), more

Wireless Logitech deals: M720 Triathlon Mouse $30 or K750 Solar Keyboard $40

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

Littlebits introduces new Code Kit: build games, learn to code, have fun

 

Philips brings its massive 40-inch Curved 4K Monitor to the US, available now for purchase

WaterField debuts its new leather/ballistic nylon Nintendo Switch carrying cases

