French myCanal service now available on Apple TV without decoder; view four channels at once

French TV service myCanal came to Apple TV last year, but you needed a decoder box to view them. Apple has now announced that this is no longer needed. Subscribers can now view any myCanal channel on Apple TV without a connected decoder.

Viewing via Apple TV also gets you access to an additional feature, not available directly: the ability to watch up to four channels simultaneously. The feature offers split-screen viewing of four news and sport channels.

Mac4Ever notes that the app includes live TV with pause and (on some channels) rewind, along with on-demand viewing of movies, TV series’ and documentaries.

You still need a subscription to the service, which starts at €29.99/month for Canal+ and rises to €59.99 for MyCanal.