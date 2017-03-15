9to5Toys Lunch Break: SanDisk 32GB USB-A/C Flash Drive $15, Anker iPhone 7 Accessory Sale, WeMo Smart Plug $28, more

- Mar. 15th 2017 9:30 am PT

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Daily Deals: SanDisk Ultra 32GB USB-C Flash Drive $15, Dynex St. Patrick’s iPhone 7/Plus Bundle $13, more

Anker iPhone 7 Accessory Sale: ToughShell Elite Case $5, 2-pack Screen Protectors $5, Car Mounts from $8, more

WeMo’s Mini Smart Plug features a new design and Alexa-control for $28 shipped (all-time low)

Get 10 top-rated Mac Apps with FREE updates: NetSpot Pro, CameraBag Cinema and more for $44 ($1,200+ value)

Creative Software: Corel Painter $249, AfterShot 3 $29, Design and Coding Courses, and more!

Twelve popular Mac and iOS apps for students on sale (up to 50% off) to celebrate Pi day: TextExpander, PCalc, Papers for Mac, more

Take nearly $250 off Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar: $1,550 shipped (Reg. $1,799)

Add an Apple Pencil to your iPad Pro for $86 shipped (Reg. $99)

App Store Indie Greats Sale w/ titles at $1 ea: Botanicula, Bicolor, VVVVVV, Room Two, Surgeon Sim and more (Reg. up to $5 ea.)

9to5Rewards: Improve your basketball, golf or baseball skills with Blast Motion sensors for iPhone or Android [Giveaway]

MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:

Become party-prepared with the TaoTronics 14W Bluetooth Speaker for $16 Prime shipped (Reg. $22)

Today only, add DJI’s Osmo Mobile Stabilizer to your smartphone and capture smooth video for $249 shipped (Reg. $299)

MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:

Dock your iPhone or Android on this best-selling aluminum stand for $6.50 Prime shipped

Get some free money w/ up to 20% off gift cards from GameStop, Cabela’s, IHOP, Nike, Barnes & Noble and much more

The DJI Phantom 3 Professional w/ 4K UHD Video Camera (Refurb) is available for $569 shipped (Orig. $1,259)

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

Firefly is the voice-controlled smart mirror powered by your iOS/Android tablet

iPhone users will want to check out Bitplay’s accessory kit

Samsung’s The Frame complements your home decor as both a TV and an art piece

