Philips Hue range being extended to E14 ‘candle’ bulbs from next month, suitable for smaller lamps

Philips has announced that it is extending its range of Hue bulbs, adding an E14/B39 ‘candle’ bulb to fit smaller lamps. This will be added to the E26/A19, bayonet and GU10 fittings.

The new bulbs will be available in both white and color versions, as with the existing range, and will hit Europe in April, reaching the U.S. ‘later this year.’

Philips says that the candle bulbs will be particularly useful for bedside table lamps …

Twist a Philips Hue candle in your bedside table lamp and it will help you to get out of bed the way you like it. Start your day smoothly with a warm sunrise. The gradually increasing brightness gives you the feeling you are waking up from natural light – rather than the rude awakening of an alarm. In the evening relaxing warm white light helps you to unwind, relax and fall asleep more comfortably at night.

The company shows the specs of the bulbs will be a modest 6.5W, throwing out 470 lumens of light at a 4000K color temperature. The E14 bulbs will offer the same 16M colors and 50k shades of white as their larger versions.

Philips says that the addition of the E14 fitting means that Hue is now compatible with 80% of light fixtures worldwide. There are also more than 600 apps available to control Hue lighting, and we rounded up some of our favorites yesterday.