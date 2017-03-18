This week’s top stories: New iPad & iPhone 8 reports, iOS 10.3 betas, our Apple Watch feature requests, new apps & more
We kick things off this week with the latest iPad rumors ahead of a possible upcoming refresh. One report claims Apple could have minor hardware updates as early as next week, but another report claims it’s planning to wait until early April to unveil an all-new 10.5-inch iPad. And we give you the rundown on everything we currently know about this year’s iPhone as a few new iPhone 8 reports surface backing up previous reports of a curved OLED display and more.
Zac breaks down how Apple Watch Series 3 could solve a few key user experience problems by adding cellular connectivity. Ben takes a look at autonomous flying in his latest drone diary with the DJI Mavic Pro and Litchi app. And Jeff shows you the Ugreen Apple Watch charger with built-in battery in this week’s top video.
These and the rest of this week’s top stories below:
iPad |
- Four new iPad models spotted in analytics, likely new rumored iPad Pro devices in testing
- New 9.7-inch iPad Pro 2 reported to be minor upgrade over current model, feature A10X chip
- Rumor: Apple hardware updates may come next week as iPad refresh still anticipated
- Report: New 10.5-inch form factor iPad to be announced at Apple event in early April
iPhone |
- iPhone 8: Everything we currently know about this year’s iPhone & making sense of it all
- Designer imagines the borderless experience an OLED display + Dark Mode could create w/ iPhone 8
- Apple releases iOS 10.3 beta 6 for iPhone and iPad
- Apple releases seventh iOS 10.3 and macOS 10.12.4 betas
- KGI: Samsung’s Galaxy S8 lacks ‘attractive selling points,’ iPhone 8 will cause drop in sales
- This is the machine that could allow Apple to ‘monopolize’ future iPhone repairs [Poll]
- Gorgeous iPhone 8 concept imagines Siri w/ augmented reality features [Gallery]
- Nikkei: iPhone 8 OLED display curves to be ‘gentler’ than Samsung’s, offer no new functions
- OLED 3D Touch module reported to cost 60% more, suggests higher iPhone 8 price
Apple Watch |
- Comment: Apple Watch Series 3 could solve these problems with a cellular option
- What is your top requested feature for the Apple Watch Series 3? [Poll]
- Here’s how Apple Watch killed Samsung’s first fitness tracking smartwatch
Apps |
- Apple Music vs the competition: How today’s music streaming services compare
- Drone Diary: The DJI Mavic Pro flies autonomously using the Litchi app
- The best writing apps for your Mac, iPad and iPhone
- Hulu signs A+E Networks to its streaming TV service launching this spring for under $40/mo
- Guide to iCloud storage plans: How to upgrade & manage your storage
- Google staff have created an iPhone-only app to watch YouTube videos with your friends
This week’s top videos |
- The Ugreen Apple Watch charger features portability and a built-in battery [Video]
- Apple brings iOS 10 sticker packs to the real world in latest iPhone 7 ad
- Latest drone footage of Apple Park makes iPad event there look unlikely [Video]
Happy Hour Podcast #111 |
This week Benjamin and Zac discus Apple’s iPad Pro ads on the web, Apple hiring security expert Jonathan Zdziarski, iPad floating and split keyboards, KGI on the iPhone 8 beating Samsung, plenty of Apple event and iPad rumors, a pricey drone app, HomeKit updates, the potential for third-party Apple Watch faces, and more.
