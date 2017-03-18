This week’s top stories: New iPad & iPhone 8 reports, iOS 10.3 betas, our Apple Watch feature requests, new apps & more

In this week’s top stories: New iPad & iPhone 8 reports, iOS 10.3 betas, our Apple Watch feature requests, new apps and much more.

We kick things off this week with the latest iPad rumors ahead of a possible upcoming refresh. One report claims Apple could have minor hardware updates as early as next week, but another report claims it’s planning to wait until early April to unveil an all-new 10.5-inch iPad. And we give you the rundown on everything we currently know about this year’s iPhone as a few new iPhone 8 reports surface backing up previous reports of a curved OLED display and more.

Zac breaks down how Apple Watch Series 3 could solve a few key user experience problems by adding cellular connectivity. Ben takes a look at autonomous flying in his latest drone diary with the DJI Mavic Pro and Litchi app. And Jeff shows you the Ugreen Apple Watch charger with built-in battery in this week’s top video.

These and the rest of this week’s top stories below:

iPad |

iPhone |

Apple Watch |

Apps |

This week’s top videos |

Happy Hour Podcast #111 |

This week Benjamin and Zac discus Apple’s iPad Pro ads on the web, Apple hiring security expert Jonathan Zdziarski, iPad floating and split keyboards, KGI on the iPhone 8 beating Samsung, plenty of Apple event and iPad rumors, a pricey drone app, HomeKit updates, the potential for third-party Apple Watch faces, and more.

Clock pictured in top image from 9to5Toys: This gorgeous desk clock is made with vintage Soviet Union Nixie tubes