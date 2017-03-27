How to use Apple’s new Find My AirPods feature in iOS 10.3

Earlier today, Apple officially released iOS 10.3 to the public and with it comes a host of new features. One of the most notable new features, however, is for AirPods users. Apple has expanded its Find My iPhone feature to support AirPods, making it incredibly easy for users to quickly find their AirPods if they misplace them.

Read on for full instructions on how to take advantage of Find My AirPods…

The first thing worth noting is that Find My AirPods isn’t quite as sophisticated as Find My iPhone. For instance, the AirPods must be connected to the iPhone via Bluetooth to work. This means that if the AirPods are too far away, you won’t get the full feature set, though Apple will help you track them down the best that it can.

How to use Find My AirPods

Find My AirPods is accessible just like Apple’s other “Find” services for Mac, iPhone, iPod, and Apple Watch. To track your AirPods, you can do so via either iCloud.com or the “Find iPhone” app on iPad and iPhone.

To use the feature, open the Find iPhone app and look for “AirPods” in your list of devices. From there, you can see where your AirPods are located on a map and in relation to your other Apple products. If you tap the AirPods icon on the map, you’ll see the option to play a sound from the AirPods. After you start playing the sound, you’ll see the option to mute the left or the right AirPod, or stop playing the sound.

The ability to mute either AirPod makes it easier to locate one or the other if you’ve only misplaced one of them. While the sound that is emitted from the AirPods isn’t the loudest, it should be loud enough to locate a misplaced earbud in a relatively quiet environment.

An important thing to note is that all of these steps apply only if the AirPods are out of their case and connected to your iPhone. If you have an AirPod that you’ve left behind at another location or that isn’t connected to your iPhone, you’ll see the last known location on map and hitting the “Play Sound” button will present a “Sound Pending” message:

You will receive a notification when these AirPods connect to a paired device.

Apple’s new Find My AirPods feature is pretty useful for locating nearby AirPods, though less so for ones that you may have left at another location. Nevertheless, given the technical hurdles, the feature is useful and much-needed considering the truly wireless design of the AirPods.

Have you had an instance of losing an AirPod? Was Find My AirPods useful? Let us know down in the comments.