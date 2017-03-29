9to5Toys Lunch Break: AirPort Extreme $159, iTunes $10 DreamWorks Movie Sale, Netgear Arlo Pro Security System $336, more

- Mar. 29th 2017 9:30 am PT

Deals
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Apple’s AirPort Extreme 802.11ac Base Station goes to $159 (Reg. up to $199)

iTunes and Amazon launch DreamWorks $10 HD movie sale: Bee Movie, Shrek, more

Netgear’s Arlo Pro Security System is 20% off: $336 shipped

Apple’s entry-level 13-inch MacBook Pro is on sale for $1,280

Save $234 on Apple’s entry-level 13-inch MacBook Air: $765 (Reg. $999)

Apple Watch Series 1 gets a big discount at Target, priced from $200

Target launches $300 gift card promo with iPhone 7/Plus purchase

B&H launches new iPad pre-orders with discounts, rewards and tax in NY only

App Store Free App of the Week: the pro video cam/editor Musemage goes free for the first time this year (Reg. $4)

9to5Rewards: Mophie iPhone 7 Juice Pack Air Battery Case [Giveaway]

MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:

Amazon’s popular 6-inch Fire Tablet (refurb) is selling at $35 (Orig. $100)

Mac App Roundup: MacX Media Bundle $20, Disk Drill PRO 3 $35, Lifetime Mac Bundle $39, more

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

Beautyrest’s Sleeptracker sports HealthKit compatibility and Alexa control

V-Moda Crossfade 2 Wireless Headphones hit with updated specs, improved battery life

Netgear Orbi Home Wi-Fi system expands today with more affordable bundles

MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:

AmazonBasics iPhone 7/Plus cases available from $1 in multiple styles

Ringke iPhone 7/Plus cases $4 Prime shipped

CyberPower UPS systems are an excellent investment, deals from $33

Review: The Autonomous Smart Desk 2 is a perfect mix of function and value [Video]

