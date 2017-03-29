9to5Toys Lunch Break: AirPort Extreme $159, iTunes $10 DreamWorks Movie Sale, Netgear Arlo Pro Security System $336, more
Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Apple’s AirPort Extreme 802.11ac Base Station goes to $159 (Reg. up to $199)
iTunes and Amazon launch DreamWorks $10 HD movie sale: Bee Movie, Shrek, more
Netgear’s Arlo Pro Security System is 20% off: $336 shipped
Apple’s entry-level 13-inch MacBook Pro is on sale for $1,280
Save $234 on Apple’s entry-level 13-inch MacBook Air: $765 (Reg. $999)
Apple Watch Series 1 gets a big discount at Target, priced from $200
Target launches $300 gift card promo with iPhone 7/Plus purchase
B&H launches new iPad pre-orders with discounts, rewards and tax in NY only
App Store Free App of the Week: the pro video cam/editor Musemage goes free for the first time this year (Reg. $4)
- Night Terrors iOS augmented reality horror game free (Reg. $1)
- The highly-rated Osmos for iOS is now just $1 (Reg. up to $5)
- Eighty-Eight iOS puzzler goes free for first time in years (Reg. $2)
- The artistic photo editor Trigraphy for iOS goes free for the first time in nearly a year (Reg. $4)
- The popular Ticket to Ride is now matching its lowest price on the App Store: $2 (Reg. $7)
9to5Rewards: Mophie iPhone 7 Juice Pack Air Battery Case [Giveaway]
MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:
Amazon’s popular 6-inch Fire Tablet (refurb) is selling at $35 (Orig. $100)
Mac App Roundup: MacX Media Bundle $20, Disk Drill PRO 3 $35, Lifetime Mac Bundle $39, more
- Belkin offers two Wemo Mini Smart Plugs for $51 ($70 value)
- Gaming Peripherals: Logitech mouse $25, headsets from $55, more
- Flter uses VPN and Tor over your home network to protect privacy and security
- Smartphone Accessories: Mpow 3.3-Ft MFi Lightning Cables (2-pack) $10 (Reg. $16), more
- Amazon Echo Dot 3-pack drops to $130 shipped (Reg. $150)
- Games/Apps: Zelda Triforce Heroes $15, Street Fighter V $18, freebies, more
- Don’t Think Twice is this week’s iTunes $1 HD Movie Rental (Reg. $5)
- Daily Deals: Legrand Standard/USB Wall Outlet $17, more
- Merrell footwear 40% off today only on Amazon, prices from $51
- BOGO movie tickets from Fandango: Catch Beauty and the Beast at half the price
- Garmin Forerunner 935 hits with a big price tag, impressive data-driven features
- Cuisinart’s 11-Cup Food Processor is $60 off today: $90 shipped
- Eddie Bauer offers 40% off full-priced + an extra 40% off clearance items
NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:
Beautyrest’s Sleeptracker sports HealthKit compatibility and Alexa control
V-Moda Crossfade 2 Wireless Headphones hit with updated specs, improved battery life
Netgear Orbi Home Wi-Fi system expands today with more affordable bundles
- adidas EQT Support Adv brings a modern twist to retro sneakers
- The Gladius Ultra HD Underwater Drone lets anyone explore under the sea
- Roadie 2 is the “world’s first standalone automatic guitar tuner”
- IKEA set to launch new smart home LED bulbs, motion sensors and more
- Podo Lab’s stylish Jack adapter adds Bluetooth to any headphone or speaker
- STOA vintage arcade cabinets are the coolest gaming accessory this year
- VIZIO’s new D-Series Ultra HDTVs make 4K more affordable
- Meet Snapmaker: a reinvented 3D Printer with CNC carving
- Marvel Unlimited is the best comic subscription service, here’s why
- LG releases TONE FREE wireless earbuds with all-day neckband charging
- Baselworld showcases Samsung’s classically designed smart pocket watch
- Under Armour is set to bring another pair of 3D-printed shoes to market next week
- Dell launches cutting-edge 31-inch 8K display … costs a cool $5K
- Pong comes to your living room with the official vintage Atari coffee table, pre-order now
- Hypar’s Folding Kayak comes in at less than 20-pounds and fits in your luggage
- Logitech announces new MK850 Multi-Device Wireless Keyboard/Mouse combo
- Cinemood, the ultimate bedtime story projector is now available for pre-order
- Lexar expands its lineup of popular USB flash drives with the new JumpDrive Tough
MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:
AmazonBasics iPhone 7/Plus cases available from $1 in multiple styles
Ringke iPhone 7/Plus cases $4 Prime shipped
CyberPower UPS systems are an excellent investment, deals from $33
- GoPro is selling its refurb Session Action Camera for $120
- Aukey takes 50% off Bluetooth Headphones starting at $7
- Sharp’s 60-inch 1080p Smart HDTV is down to just $400
- Kershaw’s Steel Pico Pocket Knife for under $13
- Karcher 2000PSI Electric Power Washer $200, more
- Car & Driver Magazine: 4 yrs. for $12
- J.Crew Factory is taking 50% off everything
- ASUS Wireless Gamepad Controller for Android just $15
- Anker offers its popular charging gear for up to 30% off
- Roku Premiere+ delivers 4K streaming content for $79
- Aukey 20000mAh Dual USB Power Bank $17, more
- Affordable XYZprinting da Vinci Jr. 3D Printer for $180
- Nautica offers big spring savings up to 60% off
- Stanley 10-pc Screwdriver Set: $8 Prime shipped
- PDF Expert 2.2 for Mac: $30 (Reg. $60)
- Samsung’s gorgeous 65″ 4K Smart UHDTV drops to $1,599
- Bestek 3-Outlet + 4-Port USB Wall Charger $12, more
- ASUS 24″ 144Hz Gaming Monitor: $205 (Reg. $260+)
- DJI Phantom 3 Pro w/ 4K Video for $550 (Orig. $1,259)
- Shatterproof mini hoop: $20 (Reg. $30)
- Star Wars Saga on Blu-ray for $58.50 shipped
- Nike shoes and apparel up to 70% off at Kohl’s
- Ultimate Ears ROLL 2 Bluetooth Speaker $55, more
- LG’s 65″ 4K 3D HDR Smart UHDTV$1,399 (Reg. $2,500)
- TiVo’s BOLT 4K 500GB DVR Player $131 at Amazon
- Uber Gift Cards 10% off: $50 for $45 + free email delivery
- 37% off Kindle E-readers starting at $50
- Crayola Washable Sidewalk Chalk $2.50, more
- 6-pack 25W Candelabra LED Light Bulbs $10 Prime shipped, more
- Add the Hori arcade controller to your PS4/PC for $112