This week’s top stories: What’s new in iOS 10.3?, iPhone 8 reports, our $329 iPad review, macOS 10.12.4 & more

In this week’s top stories: iOS 10.3 w/ Find My AirPods & Apple File System, iPhone 8 reports, macOS 10.12.4 with Night Shift, our $329 iPad review, and much more.

We kick things off this week with Apple’s release of iOS 10.3 with Find My AirPods, Apple File System, CarPlay updates, and more. Apple releases the first iOS 10.3.2, tvOS 10.2.1, and watchOS 3.2.2 betas. The latest analyst report says iPhone 8 won’t be as curved & edge-to-edge as Samsung’s Galaxy S8. And macOS 10.12.4 arrives with Night Shift for Mac.

We go hands-on with Apple’s new $329 iPad in our review of the new device. And we show you everything new in iOS 10.3, Classroom 2.0, and the updated Apple TV Remote app for iPhone and iPad in this week’s top videos.

These and the rest of this week’s top stories below:

Happy Hour Podcast #113 |

This week Benjamin and Zac discuss iOS 10.3’s Find My AirPods, CarPlay changes, developer review replies, and much more.