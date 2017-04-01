This week’s top stories: What’s new in iOS 10.3?, iPhone 8 reports, our $329 iPad review, macOS 10.12.4 & more
In this week’s top stories: iOS 10.3 w/ Find My AirPods & Apple File System, iPhone 8 reports, macOS 10.12.4 with Night Shift, our $329 iPad review, and much more.
We kick things off this week with Apple’s release of iOS 10.3 with Find My AirPods, Apple File System, CarPlay updates, and more. Apple releases the first iOS 10.3.2, tvOS 10.2.1, and watchOS 3.2.2 betas. The latest analyst report says iPhone 8 won’t be as curved & edge-to-edge as Samsung’s Galaxy S8. And macOS 10.12.4 arrives with Night Shift for Mac.
We go hands-on with Apple’s new $329 iPad in our review of the new device. And we show you everything new in iOS 10.3, Classroom 2.0, and the updated Apple TV Remote app for iPhone and iPad in this week’s top videos.
These and the rest of this week’s top stories below:
iOS |
- Apple releases iOS 10.3 with Find My AirPods, Apple File System, CarPlay updates, more
- Apple releases first iOS 10.3.2, tvOS 10.2.1, and watchOS 3.2.2 betas
- Two changes mean iOS 10.3 will take longer to install, but feel snappier
- iOS 10.3 and other updates include over 300 important security fixes, here’s why you should care
- Opinion: iPhone 8’s top feature needs to be design
- Apple releases first iOS 10.3.2 public beta
- T-Mobile now lists complimentary AppleCare+ perks as part of Jump
- iPhone 8 to be not as curved & edge-to-edge as Galaxy S8
Mac |
- Apple rolling out macOS 10.12.4 software update with Night Shift for Mac
- Second consumer-test organization finds MacBook Pro battery life exceeds Apple’s claims
Apple Watch |
- watchOS 3.2 with Theater Mode and SiriKit for Apple Watch is now available
- watchOS 3.2 brings 6 unique face colors to Apple Watch Nike+, new band-matching colors to other faces
Apps |
- MLB․com At Bat app gains personalized team Home screen icons with iOS 10.3
- Here are the 69 new emoji coming with Unicode 10 this summer, eventually headed to iOS
- Friday 5: Creative apps for new iPad owners [Video]
- Hands-on: Classroom 2.0 brings manual class creation to the iPad [Video]
- Hands-on with the updated Apple TV Remote app for iPhone and iPad [Video]
This week’s top videos |
- Hands-on with what’s new in iOS 10.3 [Video]
- Hands on with Apple’s new (RED) iPhone 7, but with a black front [Video]
- Review: Apple’s $329 iPad is not without compromise, but a solid buy for upgraders and new users [Video]
Happy Hour Podcast #113 |
This week Benjamin and Zac discuss iOS 10.3’s Find My AirPods, CarPlay changes, developer review replies, and much more.