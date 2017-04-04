9to5Toys Lunch Break: Powerbeats3 Wireless Headphones $145, VIZIO 55″ UHDTV $600, Philips Wake-Up Light $50, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Powerbeats3 Wireless Headphones in all colors from $145
VIZIO’s SmartCast 55-inch 4K HDR UHDTV is down to $600 shipped
Philips Wake-Up Light w/ Sunrise Simulation eases your morning blues at $50
Apple’s AirPort Express (refurb) adds AirPlay to your speakers for $45
App Store Free App of the Week: Blyss iOS puzzler goes free for very first time (Reg. $2)
- Goat Simulator now available for free on iOS (Reg. $5)
- Night Sky 4 for iOS now available for free (Reg. $1+)
- 100 Rogues iOS dungeon crawler free for first time (Reg. $3)
Nintendo Switch Review: The hybrid that changed my mind about consoles
9to5Rewards: Fabriq Wireless Speaker w/ AirPlay and Alexa [Giveaway]
The Best Travel Duffel Bags of 2017
MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:
Daily Deals: Belkin USB Outlet Wall Charger w/ Battery $17, SHARKK Bluetooth Speaker $45, more
Samsung 4.1-Ch. 460W Bluetooth Soundbar w/ HDMI $239 (Reg. $300+)
- This G-Boom Wireless Speaker Delivers Big on Sound at $85
- Smartphone Accessories: Aukey QC 3.0 16000mAh Power Bank $23, more
- Dunkin Donuts $25 Gift Card for $20 w/ email delivery
- Lowepro Camera Bags from Adorama starting at just $10 (Reg. $30+)
- Blendtec Designer Series 1,560W Blender $200 in today’s Gold Box
- Casio Watches up to 60% off highlight Amazon’s Gold Box, from $69
- Brooks Brothers offers up to 70% off clearance for men and women
- Amazon’s Android Unlocked Event discounts popular devices to all-time lows
- Games/Apps: Halo Wars 2 $33, Hitman Complete $40, iOS freebies, more
- Simmons Volt 600 Rangefinder goes to $60 (Reg. $100+) for today only
- Bon Appetit magazine $4/yr or free for Verizon Wireless members
- Domino’s, Best Buy, Sunoco, more: gift cards up to 20% off
- Pilot G2 Premium Gel Ink Pens (12-Pack) from $7 + more office supplies
NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:
PicoBrew Model C hits Kickstarter with an eye on affordable at-home brewing
Kudrone is your affordable 4K Smart Nano Drone
Lyra is an intelligent commuter bike with smart lighting and GPS
- Colorware will now let you create the Nintendo Switch of your dreams… for a cost
- Mafia 3’s first act now available for free on PS4/Xbox One + new DLC
- Satechi’s USB-C Travel Charger keeps all of your devices powered up on-the-go
- Chris is your digital co-driver that works with iOS and Android
- Stanley enters the competitive 3D Printer market w/ new prosumer model
- Put yourself into games and feel the action with the new Hardlight VR suit
- Destiny 2 reveal trailer, release date, limited edition details, more
- Comcast rolls out new Xfinity prepaid internet service, plans start at $15
- Superscreen supercharges your smartphone with a wireless 10.1-inch HD display
- Introducing ZeTime: Swiss-made mechanics meets smartwatch on iOS and Android
- Traeger unveils new Timberline Wi-Fi-enabled smokers with iOS/Android connectivity
- Garmin Forerunner 935 hits with a big price tag, impressive data-driven features
- Nike Flyknit Sneakers: the best active lifestyle option
- Flter uses VPN and Tor over your home network to protect privacy and security
- Musicon is the super intuitive way for kids to create and learn to play music
MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:
Anker iPhone 7/Plus Cases and Screen Protectors from $2 Prime shipped
DODOcase launches 40% off sitewide sale
Amazon Fire tablet sale brings best prices of the year from $40
- LEGO deals from $12: Minecraft,, more
- Kindle First April eBook freebies from Amazon
- Mackie CR3 Creative Monitors $80 (20% savings)
- Columbia Web Special Sale: extra 50% off
- American Eagle has an extra 50-60% off
- Focusrite Scarlett USB Interfaces from $72 shipped
- Samsung 4GB Chromebook Plus can be had for $369
- LG Watch Style Smartwatch from $153
- Insignia’s Bluetooth Speaker System is $20
- TP-Link HS100 Wi-Fi Smart Plug $23, more
- LifeStraw Personal Water Filter for just $14 shipped
- Free Chipotle Guacamole and Chips by winning this simple game
- H2Ofloss Water Dental Flosser w/ 12 multifunctional tips for $32
- Delta Shower Heads on sale today from $16 Prime shipped
- Smartphone Accessories: Aukey Dual Port Wall Charger $6, more
- Amazon Cash lets you shop online without a credit card
- Das Keyboard Model S Keyboard now $90
- Motorola’s Moto 360 2nd Gen Smartwatch $144
- Olala 6000mAh Power Bank w/ MFi Lightning cable $19.50
- Lifeproof’s Waterproof Case for iPhone 7 Plus from $40
- Polk Audio 2-way speaker pairs up to 50% off, starting at $110
- VIZIO 5.1-Ch. Bluetooth Soundbar w/ Sub (refurb) $155
- Samson Condenser Mic kit for home recording: $45
- Cuisinart Stainless Steel 12-Quart Pasta Set for $38.50
- Green Deals: Philips 4-pack A19 LED Light Bulbs $4, more
- Electrolux Cordless Stick/Handheld Vac: $75
- Cuisinart Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls: 3-Pack for $16
- Bloomingdale’s Friends and Family sale: Take an extra 25% off
- Ringke iPhone 7/Plus cases in multiple styles/colors for $4
- Rugged 42mm Apple Watch strap + case $8.50
- LG’s 29-inch Curved Monitor w/ 2 HDMI inputs $270
- Guardians of the Galaxy Telltale game drops next month