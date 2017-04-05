Mitsubishi 2018 Outlander Sport and Scania trucks are the next vehicles w/ Apple’s CarPlay

The latest vehicles with support for Apple’s in-dash CarPlay platform get announcements today, including the 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport and a new infotainment system from Scania that will bring CarPlay to that company’s next-generation of trucks.

For the new Mitsubishi 2018 Outlander Sport, CarPlay will arrive stock via a 7 inch Smartphone Link display and audio system that will come in every configuration of the vehicle. It will arrive at dealerships this fall with an available Touring Package upgrade with a panoramic roof and some other tech including “Forward Collision Mitigation (FCM), Lane Departure Warning, Automatic High Beam (AHB)” and “a rear camera and noise vibration harshness (NVH)”

A separate announcement today from Sweden-based Scania confirms that it’s new infotainment system will support CarPlay to bring the features to all of its trucks that include a Scania Infotain­ment System with a 7″ touch screen (AUS4) and Voice Control. The company notes that it is the first within its industry to offer CarPlay in heavy trucks.

Scania will roll out the CarPlay update starting in June for new vehicles and will also update older vehicles with supported displays:

“Scania’s infotainment system will work with Apple CarPlay, the smarter, safer way to use your iPhone while on the move,” says Björn Fahlström, Vice President, Product Management, Scania Trucks. “Apple CarPlay support is being introduced in June 2017, and earlier devices can be updated, provided that they have voice recognition. By intro­ducing this functionality, we will offer even more driver comfort and increased safety. For truck drivers, who spend a lot of time behind the wheel, everything that makes life on the road easier, simpler and safer is very much appreciated.”

As always, Apple maintains a full list of supported vehicle models on its website.