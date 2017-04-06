Apple’s new Clips social video editing app for iOS is launching today

Apple announced its new social video editing app Clips late last month and promised it would launch sometime in April. That sometime in April is today, says Apple according to The Verge, as Clips is set to launch shortly.

Apple describes Clips this way:

A new iOS app for making and sharing fun videos with text, effects, graphics, and more.

The new video editing app produces square videos that you can easily share on social media services like Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, and built-in effects like annotation including automatic transcription are included.

Clips lets you record within the app or import media from your photo library with putting together and editing like a streamlined iMovie, and stylized effects make trendy videos that social networks are promoting natively.

We’ll update when Clips is available on the App Store. Clips require iOS 10.3 or later so you’ll want to update your iPhone and iPad software ahead of time.