9to5Toys Lunch Break: 2017 iPad from $299, JBL Flip 3 Bluetooth Speaker $64, GoPro HERO5 Black (refurb) $235, more

- Apr. 7th 2017 9:30 am PT

Deals
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Staples already has $30 off new 2017 iPads, $299 for 32GB, $399 for 128GB shipped

JBL Flip 3 Bluetooth Speaker in multiple colors for $64 today only

GoPro’s Hero 4 Black (refurb) is down to $235 (Orig. $500)

Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar now $1,550 shipped

Trine 1, 2 & 3 for Mac now on sale from $2 each (Reg. up to $15)

Review: Belkin Valet Charger Power Pack pulls double duty for Apple Watch and iPhone

Review: Decks by FluidStance bring motion and fun to standing desks and more

9to5Rewards: Fabriq Wireless Speaker w/ AirPlay and Alexa [Giveaway]

MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:

Netgear Arlo Pro 3-Camera Surveillance System: $500 (Amazon all-time low)

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

With Polar’s new M430 iOS compatible sports watch, you’ll run smarter

Transformers Forged to Fight out now on iOS/Android (free-to-play)

Lift-bit offers a stylish and intelligent modular seating system for your home

MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:

Yamaha 7.2-Ch. 4K A/V Receiver w/ AirPlay for $400 (all-time low)

Powerbeats3 Wireless Headphones in all colors from $150

