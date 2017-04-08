This week’s top stories: Apple’s modular Mac Pro, display & iMac spoilers, Clips app, iPhone 8 & Apple Watch Series 3, & more
In this week’s top stories: Apple’s Mac Pro, display & iMac pre-announcements, Clips, iPhone 8 & Apple Watch Series 3 reports, and much more.
It was a good week for Mac users this week, specifically for pro users that had been long waiting news regarding a Mac Pro update that Apple introduced back in 2013. Apple did something it doesn’t do often, pre-announce new products without an event, giving pros confirmation that it’s working on a new modular Mac Pro (and a display to go with it) that will address upgradability needs that weren’t met with the old design. The company also confirmed it will have new iMacs later this year, and some pretty impressive alleged specs for the machines leaked not longer after.
The latest iPhone 8 reports arrived claiming the high-end model could be delayed as one report claimed the device will include a Smart Connector for ‘wireless’ charging and VR/AR accessories. A new report claims Apple Watch Series 3 will launch late this year. And we give you the walkthrough and some tips to get started with Apple’s new Clips video editing app in this week’s top video.
These and the rest of this week’s top stories below:
Mac |
- Apple upgrades Mac Pro, promises radical modular models and new displays after this year
- Apple promises pro iMacs later this year, says Mac mini is a consumer/pro mix
- Potential specs for new pro iMac surface, 8K display & taller Mac mini rumored
- Rumor: Modular Mac Pro may not ship until early 2019, new iPad Pro and Mac integration planned
- Opinion: Apple’s rare change of mind is great news for Mac users, pro & non-pro alike
- Nvidia announces new Titan Xp GPU along with upcoming beta Pascal drivers for the Mac
- Why Nvidia’s upcoming Pascal drivers matter: The Hackintosh
iOS | iPhone
- New report claims the iPhone 8 will actually cost less than $1,000
- Apple releases iOS 10.3.1 with bug fixes & improved security for iPhone & iPad, incl. 32-bit devices
- Apple reportedly orders 70M bendable OLED displays from Samsung for iPhone 8
- Apple to stop using Imagination Technologies GPU tech within two years
- Launch of next-generation iPhone 8 may be pushed to October or November, says report
- Rumor: iPhone 8 could feature Smart Connector for ‘wireless’ charging, VR/AR accessories
Apple Watch |
Apps |
- Apple’s new Clips social video editing app for iOS is now available
- How to choose the best VPN service for iPhone and iPad
This week’s top videos |
- 10 more handy iPhone tips that I use on a regular basis [Video]
- iPhone 8 concept imagines Apple celebrating 10th anniversary with retro look [Video]
Happy Hour Podcast #114 |
This week Benjamin and Zac discuss the upcoming modular Mac Pro and Apple displays, the current Mac Pro and why it hasn’t been updated since 2013, new pro iMacs, and Apple’s new Clips video editing app.
