9to5Toys Lunch Break: TP-Link Smart Plugs from $18, Pad & Quill 25% off, Cut the Rope Magic for iOS free, more

- Apr. 19th 2017 9:29 am PT

Deals
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

TP-Link Wi-Fi Smart Plug with Alexa control starting at $18

Pad & Quill 25% off: leather wallets, iPhone cases, watch bands & more

Cut the Rope Magic on iOS free for very first time (Reg. $1)

Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro w/o Touch Bar $1,280 ($219 off, Tax NJ only)

Apple’s Touch Bar-equipped 13-inch MacBook Pro 512GB now $1,740 shipped

Apple’s entry-level 13-inch MacBook Air on sale for $750 shipped

Beats Powerbeats3 W1-enabled Wireless In-ear Headphones down to $130 shipped

BeatsX Wireless In-Ear Headphones go to $120 at Amazon and Best Buy

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones $160

 

Apple AirPort Express Base Station $67 (Reg. $99)

Duet Display for iOS/Mac goes 50% off: $10 (Reg. $20)

9to5Rewards: SkylinkNet Plus Alarm System Starter kit [Giveaway]

MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:

Daily Deals: Adobe Creative Cloud 1-year Sub. $90, Logitech Wireless Keyboard and Mouse $25, more

Bose SoundLink On-Ear Bluetooth Wireless Headphones $150 (Orig. $250)

BÖHM Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones from $68 for today only

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

Master & Dynamic’s MA770 speaker is housed in hand-finished concrete

AOC brings new 40-inch Curved 4K Display stateside with a bevy of inputs

Reservoir Dogs Bloody Days hits Steam next month + new trailer [Video]

MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:

Score a pair of UE BOOM 2 Bluetooth Speakers for $175 ($300 value)

Anker iPhone 7/Plus cases & screen protectors from $2 Prime shipped

Elago’s adorable W3 Apple Watch Stand is back under $10

