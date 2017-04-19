9to5Toys Lunch Break: TP-Link Smart Plugs from $18, Pad & Quill 25% off, Cut the Rope Magic for iOS free, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
TP-Link Wi-Fi Smart Plug with Alexa control starting at $18
Pad & Quill 25% off: leather wallets, iPhone cases, watch bands & more
Cut the Rope Magic on iOS free for very first time (Reg. $1)
Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro w/o Touch Bar $1,280 ($219 off, Tax NJ only)
Apple’s Touch Bar-equipped 13-inch MacBook Pro 512GB now $1,740 shipped
Apple’s entry-level 13-inch MacBook Air on sale for $750 shipped
Beats Powerbeats3 W1-enabled Wireless In-ear Headphones down to $130 shipped
BeatsX Wireless In-Ear Headphones go to $120 at Amazon and Best Buy
Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones $160
Apple AirPort Express Base Station $67 (Reg. $99)
Duet Display for iOS/Mac goes 50% off: $10 (Reg. $20)
- ThinkInvisible iOS trivia game goes free for first time in a year
- The Howler iOS adventure-puzzler free for first time in years (Reg. $1)
- App Store Free App of the Week: Hyperburner iOS space racer free (Reg. $3)
- Link Twin iOS puzzler gets very first price drop: $1
9to5Rewards: SkylinkNet Plus Alarm System Starter kit [Giveaway]
MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:
Daily Deals: Adobe Creative Cloud 1-year Sub. $90, Logitech Wireless Keyboard and Mouse $25, more
Bose SoundLink On-Ear Bluetooth Wireless Headphones $150 (Orig. $250)
BÖHM Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones from $68 for today only
- LIFX A19 Wi-Fi Smart LED Light Bulb doesn’t require a hub: $45 (Reg. $60)
- Super Nintendo Classic Edition Console reportedly on the way!
- Mu tag is the world’s smallest item tracker
- Fujifilm’s new hybrid camera is perfect for Instagram fanatics
- Samsung 40-inch 4K Smart UHDTV now $322 or Spectre 55-inch $320
- Seagate Backup Plus 6TB External Hard Drive w/ USB Hub: $140 (Reg. $180)
- Jansport Envoy Backpack for your MacBook is selling at $32 (Reg. $65+)
- APC Back-UPS 550VA UPS 8-outlet Battery Backup System $43, today only
- Games/Apps: Ghost Recon Wildlands lowest ever $35, iOS freebies, more
- Side Hustle Tools: Everlance Expense Tracker $30, Task Pigeon Lifetime Subscription $59, more
- LEGO Star Wars K-2SO Droid Building Kit for under $18 Prime shipped + more
- Asus 11.6-inch 4GB Chromebook for $159 shipped
- Smartphone Accessories: Anker 4.8A Dual USB Car Charger $6, more
- Amazon 1-Day Skechers Footwear Sale from $21 Prime shipped
NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:
Master & Dynamic’s MA770 speaker is housed in hand-finished concrete
AOC brings new 40-inch Curved 4K Display stateside with a bevy of inputs
Reservoir Dogs Bloody Days hits Steam next month + new trailer [Video]
- Play your favorite retro games with a Raspberry Pi-powered console
- DECCO is an iOS-connected monitor that sends alerts when your child opens a door
- Geneva’s Touring S DAB and Bluetooth Radio offers a precision aluminum design
- Crosley’s Limited Edition Star Wars Turntable drops on Record Store Day
- Bose unveils Revolve 360-degree Bluetooth Speaker made from solid aluminum
- PowerUp replaces your MacBook Pro charger and adds much more to the mix
- Candy Crush and Moschino release Jeremy Scott designed apparel collection
- RIVER hopes to be your ultimate mobile power and recharge station
- House of Marley’s Stir It Up sustainably-crafted record player
- Dagadam is the Smart Watch for AI Notifications on iOS and Android
- DJI Phantom 4 Advanced brings updated specs, better camera
- Nintendo Direct Highlights: Splatoon 2, ARMS, Pikmin, new amiibo [Videos]
- Logitech’s new Z537 Bluetooth Speaker System promises to give your Mac booming audio
- The Copenhagen Wheel adds electric motor and smart features to any bicycle
- NBA Playgrounds drops next month for Switch, PS4, Xbox One + new trailers
- Walmart will begin discounting products you choose to pick up in-store
- Star Wars Battlefront 2 debut trailer leaks, watch it right here while you can
- Sony announces super thin $700 e-paper tablet
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy releases in August w/ 10+ hour campaign
MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:
Score a pair of UE BOOM 2 Bluetooth Speakers for $175 ($300 value)
Anker iPhone 7/Plus cases & screen protectors from $2 Prime shipped
Elago’s adorable W3 Apple Watch Stand is back under $10
- Amazon Men’s Grooming Sampler includes a $10 credit
- Architectural Digest magazine + digital iPad access: $6
- Nintendo Switch bundle in-stock for $500
- Withings Thermo Smart Thermometer goes to $70
- Imaginarium 100-Piece All-In-One Train Table for $48
- ZTE Axon 7 64GB LTE Android Smartphone $330
- Tomoko 87-Key USB Mechanical Keyboard for $27
- VAVA LED Night Light available for $17 Prime shipped
- RTIC Stainless Steel Bottles: 32oz $14.50 or 64oz from $18
- Black+Decker’s Griddle cooks for the whole family at $15
- Free medium sub at Firehouse when you get a meal combo
- Green Deals: WORX 19-inch 56V Electric Lawn Mower $350
- Anker’s SoundCore nano Bluetooth Speaker down to $18.50
- Bestek 4-Outlet Power Strip with 4 USB ports $14, more
- Audio Technica Fully Automatic Stereo Turntable System for $79
- This week’s iTunes $1 HD Rental is Hell or High Water (Reg. $6)
- Nintendo Switch Screen Protector: 2-Pack Anker GlassGuard $7
- Logitech Wireless 1080p Security Cam $130
- Yamaha 5.1-Ch. 4K A/V Receiver for $145 shipped
- CVS, Jiffy Lube, Cabela’s gift cards up to 20% off
- Hisense 50-inch 4K Smart Ultra HDTV for $329
- SanDisk’s best-selling 32GB SD Card $10
- Lenovo ThinkPad 11-inch 4GB Chromebook $140
- Jackery QC 20100mAh Power Bank $27, more
- SanDisk 128GB MicroSDXC Card for $33
- JBL Synchros Bluetooth Headphones Refurb for $20
- Vantrue N1 1080p Dash Cam down to $49 shipped
- Eddie Bauer up to 60% off sitewide
- Makita XFD01RW 18V Compact Driver-Drill Kit for under $100