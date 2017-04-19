Latest drone footage shows work on Apple Park continuing into the night, offers look inside [Video]

Apple is set to start moving employees into its new Apple Park campus this month. As new drone video from Duncan Sinfield shows, Apple is working around the clock to put the finishing touches on its new headquarters, both inside and out…

The beautiful new 4K drone footage offers a clear look as work continues around Apple Park. As you can see, the landscaping is still coming along, with much of the campus still lacking grass. However, progress is being made with trees and other small touches.

Apple is putting the final touches on the company’s 175 acre campus in Cupertino.

Perhaps most interestingly, today’s drone footage offers a peek at the inside of Apple Park with closeup, almost spy cam-like footage. As you can see beginning around the 50-second mark in the below video, much of the inside of Apple Park still looks like a construction zone with machinery and other equipment lying around, but the glass design does look pretty amazing.

The video also shows a close look at some of the parking amenities at Apple Park, and there’s expected to be a lot of it. Steve Jobs Theater is also featured with a closeup and overhead view.

Closing out the video is some absolutely stunning footage of Apple Park glowing in the dark, showing that work continues from dawn to dusk to get Apple Park ready for employees. The nighttime footage also shows just how big and bright Apple Park is already, and it will only seem bigger once construction is complete and all the lights are turned on.

Back in February, Apple officially announced that its new headquarters would be named Apple Park, while the 1,000-seat auditorium would be named the Steve Jobs Theater. The company also stated that Apple Park would be ready for employees to start moving in during the month of April, though it doesn’t seem like that has yet to commence.

Check out the latest drone video below and keep up with everything we know about Apple Park in our continually updated guide. What do you think of the newest drone footage? Let us know down in the comments.