Epix Cast brings seamless streaming to TVs without new hardware

Premiering today, EPIX’s new EPIX Cast feature will allow users to cast TV shows and movies from their devices to any connected TV. Without the need for new hardware, users will be able to easily enjoy their EPIX favorites on their existing Smart TVs.

EPIX Cast launches this week on LG, Sony, and Vizio Smart TVs, alongside Google Chromecast and Sony connected Blu-Ray Players. According to Jon Dakss, Chief Digital Officer at EPIX, “When you consider that 75% of all broadband-enabled households now have a Connected TV device, the opportunity is enormous. We’re excited to add this to our long list of industry firsts, helping advance the TV Everywhere experience, and simplifying the streaming experience for our subscribers.”

The new feature sets its self apart from other similar services by being able to quickly cast to various connected TVs. A user can start viewing content on one TV, and then move to another room and pick up right where they left off. It differs from AirPlay where it doesn’t mirror the content from the device, but actually plays directly to the TV itself. Users can then close the app, or even power off the device, and the content would continue to play.

EPIX Cast also introduces personalized programming alerts. When new content hits EPIX that a user may enjoy, EPIX Cast will alert the user and offer to cast it to any of the available connected devices.

The whole feature set is powered by Vizbee, a company whose focus is on creating a network of connected video devices in households. Utilizing Vizbee’s “Tap to TV” option, EPIX Cast can communicate with the various Smart TVs and connected devices in a home.