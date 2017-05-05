9to5Toys Lunch Break: iPhone 7 Smart Battery Case $70, Synology 2-Bay NAS $140, Heroes & Castles for iOS $1, more

- May. 5th 2017 9:29 am PT

Deals
View Comments

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: TwitterRSS FeedFacebookGoogle+ and Safari push notifications.

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Apple iPhone 7 Smart Battery Case in multiple colors: $70 (Reg. $99)

Daily Deals: Synology DiskStation 2-bay Network Storage (NAS) $140, Sony Streaming 4K Blu-ray Player $75, more

Today’s Best iOS & Mac Game/App Deals: Heroes and Castles $1, Block Fortress $1, more

JVC 6.8-inch Apple CarPlay + Android Auto In-Dash Receiver $450 (Reg. $600)

Apple 15-inch 512GB MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar $399 off

Apple 13-inch MacBook Air 256GB now $279 off

Apple iPhone 6s (manufacturer refurb): 16GB $280, 64GB $340, more

Caterzillar iOS platformer gets very first price drop: $1 (Reg. $3)

10 reasons why the Panasonic Lumix GH5 might be my next camera [Video]

9to5Rewards: Spiderlight Backpacker Kit for DSLR, GoPro and more! [Giveaway]

MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:

Smartphone Accessories: Top Greener Dual USB Charger Outlet $15, more

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

GE Sol smart lamp coming this fall with HomeKit and Alexa support

Aero is the portable eBike that folds in 3 seconds, has a 45 mile range

Battle Bay for iOS/Android from the makers of Angry Birds available now

MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:

Herman Miller 15% off sale delivers rare discounts, free shipping

Hootoo Shuttle USB-C Hub adds 3 USB-A ports & more to your MacBook for $30

Lexar microSD to Lightning Card Reader for iPhones $15 (Reg. $25)

Guides

Deals

Deals

View THe Guide