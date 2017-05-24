Pick 12 great Mac apps/utilities from selection of 60 (!!) for $20 [+ 9to5Rewards Giveaway]

From 9to5Toys:
Bundlehunt is offering up a selection of 60 solid apps, utilities and learning resources where you can select any 12 of them for just $19.99 ($1.66/app!) . That total is often a lower price than the retail price of one of the apps and the biggest selection of popular Mac apps we’ve seen for anywhere near $20.
There’s something in here for everyone and there’s bound to be more than a few apps you wouldn’t buy at retail but probably make sense at under $2/each.
What’s In The Bundle
Roxio Toast Express
The easiest and fastest way to burn or copy your digital media. $49
MixTape Pro
Mix your music and share it online. MixTape will help you create, experiment and publish the results onto the web or directly into iTunes. $39.99
OfficeTime
OfficeTime is time and expense tracking that is easy, elegant and focused. Other time keepers are clumsy or oversimplified. $47
Lucid
Lucid 3 is the brand new way to create CSS animations on your web pages. Lucid 3 works directly with your existing HTML files, no custom formats, no library dependencies. $49.99
Email Archiver Pro
Email Archiver Pro works with Apple’s Mail for OS X, storing your emails as PDFs. It makes them compatible anywhere you can open up a PDF, not just with Mail. $39.99
Focus
Block distracting websites and apps. $19.99
iSwift
Convert your Objective-C sources to Swift. On the fly. $13.99
Intensify CK
Reveal the hidden beauty of the photos you take. $59.99
Kinemac
3D Real Time Animation Software. $299
iPhone Data Recovery
One Click to Retrieve Lost or Deleted Data for iPhone. $49.99
