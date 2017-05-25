9to5Toys Lunch Break: 12-inch MacBook up to $500 off, iHome HomeKit Smart Plug $42, Apple iPhone 7 Silicone Cases $24, more
Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Best Buy takes $350 off 12-inch MacBook + open-box deals up to $500 off
iHome SmartPlug with HomeKit/Alexa hits Amazon all-time low: $42 shipped
Apple’s official Silicone iPhone 7 cases are on sale at Amazon from $24
Apple’s 9.7-inch iPad Pro gets $124 discount, priced from $475
Best Buy is clearing out official Apple Watch Sport Bands, starting at $34 (or less)
Apple 13-inch MacBook Air 256GB gets a $279 discount to $920 shipped
Assassin’s Creed Identity for iOS drops to just $1 (Reg. $5)
- Minimalist iOS puzzler Klocki goes free for first time in nearly a year
- Lumino City’s handcrafted worlds drop to lowest price ever at $1 (Reg. $5)
- Mini Metro’s fantastic puzzle action hits lowest price this year at $1 (Reg. $5)
- Infinity Blade trilogy now down to just $1 each on iOS (Reg. up to $7)
- The Amazing Spider-Man 2 is now just $1 on the App Store (Reg. $7)
- Crazy Taxi’s wild iOS arcade racing now free for first time in years (Reg. $5)
- Cartoon Network’s iOS RPG Attack the Light hits lowest price in years: $1 (Reg. $3)
- App Store Free App of the Week: Eggggg platformer free for very first time (Reg. $3)
Review: iClever’s Surge Protector packs 12 ports to charge your gear [Deal]
Review: This is Ground takes on Apple Watch in style w/ new Connoisseur bands
9to5Rewards: Twelve South Action Sleeve for Apple Watch [Giveaway]
MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:
Brother Wireless Color Inkjet All-In-One Printer w/ AirPrint for $60 (Reg. $80)
- Philips Hue HomeKit-enabled 2nd Gen. Starter Kit $122 (Orig. $180)
- Daily Deals: bObsweep Pet Robot Vacuum $270, Waterpik Plus Water Flosser $40, more
- Dell 27-inch 1080p Monitor w/ HDMI + USB $170 (Reg. $240)
- Pokemon’s Magikarp Jump splashes onto iOS and Android for worldwide release
- Smartphone Accessories: 2-Pack Mpow MFi Lightning Cables $10, more
- IK Multimedia debuts new beast Mac synth w/ Moog, Prophet, Oberheim sampler-instruments
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac Game/App Deals: Infinity Blade series, Mini Metro, more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Mass Effect Andromeda $32, Switch Pro Controller $64, more
- PuraSleep Memory Foam Mattresses in all bed sizes from $275 shipped at Amazon
- Today’s Gold Box at Amazon has 40% off New Balance training gear
- CyberPower 1325 VA UPS w/ 10 AC outlets & 2 USB ports for $125 (Reg. $180)
- Crest 3D White Luxe Whitestrips for under $17 at Amazon (all-time low)
- Amazon will send you 50 4×6 prints for FREE w/ this code
- Rosetta Stone: Levels 1-2 Box Sets now $120 (Orig. $200)
NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:
8Bitdo rolls out free Nintendo Switch support for all its retro-style controllers
Two:35 is a computer building kit for kids that can actually get them certification
DJI’s new $499 Spark drone offers gesture controls, compact design [Gallery]
- Sphero unveils iOS-controlled Lightning McQueen racer for $300
- BIKI is an underwater 4K camera drone that can go wherever you swim
- Belkin intros new line of compact Pocket Power banks starting at $20
- Ambi Climate returns with its second generation Alexa-enabled air conditioner controller
- Haikara smartwatch focuses on fashion with customizable watch faces and bands
- This Vintage Vinyl Bluetooth Speaker is actually made out of reclaimed records
- Beyond Zero’s liquor freezer puts your cocktail “in the rocks”
- NikeLab releases urban commuter, all-condition ACG.07.KMTR
- Monoprice is now making a professional quality 3D Printer at just $159
- Love Hultén’s new vintage-inspired mahogany Astovox Hi-Fi System
- Atomos Ninja Inferno: A great way to speed up your Panasonic GH5 workflow [Video]
- LEGO’s latest is a massive 2,800-piece Minecraft Mountain Cave set
- WATTS is the customizable battery backup system meant to fit any home
- Kanex debuts new GoPower Magnetic Charging Apple Watch Stand, more
- BOSON Building Blocks bring LEGOs and other projects to Life!
- Amazon upgrades Fire tablet lineup w/ thinner design and new features [Deal]
- Nanoleaf ditches the smartphone with its 12-sided Aurora Remote
- Moog unveils the new limited edition Subsequent 37 CV synth
- The Witcher takes on Game of Thrones with new Netflix series
MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:
Pad & Quill offering 20% off leather/linen iPad & Apple Watch accessories
Hands-on: Clockwork Synergy’s stylish Apple Watch bands, save 30% [Exclusive]
iOttie’s premium iTap Smartphone Car Mounts drop to $19 (over 20% off)
Anker iPhone/Android Dashboard Mount drops to $14 (Reg. $24)
- YI 4K Action Camera drops to all-time low, available for $170
- Audeze SINE Lightning On-Ear Headphones down to $340
- Daily Burn Free 3-Month Premium Membership ($80 Value)
- PlayStation VR Headset hits its lowest price ever: $340
- A4C 20% off sitewide: Samsung Gear S2 Smartwatch $104
- QNAP’s 4-bay NAS w/ AirPlay + HDMI is now $400
- Nintendo Switch Pro Controller now just $64 shipped
- T-fal ActifFry AirFryer hits all-time low for $120 (Orig. $250)
- Ralph Lauren Memorial Day Sale extra 30% off
- Kogeek’s HomeKit-enabled Light Switch now $34
- Dodocool 13.3-inch Felt MacBook Sleeve w/ pouch for $6
- Jackery 26000mAh QC 3.0 Power Bank $53, more
- Uber Gift Cards 10% off starting at under $23 w/ free email delivery
- Petco Gift Cards are the best way to save on pet supplies: $100 for $85 + more
- Samorost 3, Machinarium & Botanicula now $1 ea. on iOS (Reg. $5)
- Hoover’s WindTunnel Bagless Upright Vac now matching all-time low at $97
- Salomon and Merrell running shoes/hiking boots 40% off today at Amazon, starting from $60