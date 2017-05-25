Apple releases a new video showing off iPhone reincarnation with LIAM

Apple has released a new environment focused video today in the same style as those shown off last month celebrating Earth Day. The previously shared videos discussed the company’s environmental efforts and the science behind it all. The comical illustrations featured Apple Execs like Vice President Lisa Jackson.

Today’s video re-illustrates LIAM, Apple’s environmental robot that takes apart iPhone components for recycling. Titled “Does my iPhone believe in Reincarnation,” Lisa Jackson, Sarah Chandler, and TJ Tyler of Apple’s Environmental Initiatives explain the goal with the recycling system:

Lisa Jackson: Liam takes an entire iPhone and takes it apart. Sarah Chandler: In the process, you end up with these perfectly separated bins of parts. And figuring out what to do with those is kind of where the magic is. TJ Tyler: Let’s try to put them back into our own supply chain and literally reuse our own material that we generated. Chandler: Treating that material as the amazing gift that it is and sending it back around that cycle again and again so that we don’t have to extract new material from the earth — that’s the goal. And that’s really exciting.

Chandler is currently speaking at this year’s Sustainable Brands 2017 in Detroit to discuss the environmental plans the company is working on. Announced earlier this year, Jackson shared that Apple had achieved 96% worldwide renewable energy up from 2015’s 93%.

Within the US and 23 other countries Apple is at 100%, and pushing the remaining few to catch up. Jackson said that currently “seven members of our supply chain who have committed to making their Apple operations renewable too.”