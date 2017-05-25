T-Mobile’s DIGITS program with phone number flexibility leaving beta, coming to all customers

T-Mobile announced today that its DIGITS program will be leaving beta and launching soon. DIGITS offers phone number flexibility across multiple devices as well as the option to use multiple numbers with one device. The new program will be available for all T-Mobile customers starting next Wednesday, May 31.

T-Mobile announced and rolled out its new DIGITS program as a beta in December last year. In a new video (below) released today, T-Mobile’s COO, Mike Sievert shares more details about the plan after tens of thousands of customers gave the new program a shot over the last six months.

Here’s how T-Mobile describes DIGITS:

On Wednesday, May 31, all T-Mobile phone numbers will automatically become DIGITS, and all T-Mobile customers can use their DIGITS on virtually any connected device—phone, tablet, smartwatch, computer and more. For example, if you want your phone calls to ring both your smartphone and your connected smartwatch, DIGITS can make that happen. Want to shoot off a text from your tablet or laptop? DIGITS can do that, too. Moving forward, it’s all part of being a T-Mobile customer.

In addition to being able to use your DIGITS phone number on any compatible device for free, you can also have up to 5 different lines with your T-Mobile account on one device. Pricing is $10 per extra set of DIGITS (extra phone number). However, if you already pay $5/month for the T-Mobile ONE Plus feature, an extra set of DIGITS will be included for a limited time.

T-Mobile has a new website dedicated to DIGITS, describing how it works, the various ways it can be valuable, and a FAQ section. T-Mobile also shares examples of how DIGITS can be useful for businesses, families, and individuals, and also provide more security for users.

The carrier is also offering a free extra set of DIGITS to anyone who participated in the beta program. T-Mobile’s full press release can be read here.