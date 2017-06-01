9to5Toys Lunch Break: Twelve South MacBook Stand $40, Polaroid Instant Print Cam $135, Apple AirPort Express $69, more

- Jun. 1st 2017 9:32 am PT

Deals
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Twelve South BookArc möd MacBook Stand drops to $40 (Reg. $60)

Twelve South’s HiRise Stand for Apple Watch now $20

Polaroid Snap Touch Instant Print Digital Camera $135 in today’s Gold Box

Apple’s AirPort Express Base Station adds AirPlay to your speakers for $69

Apple 13-inch MacBook Air gets a $239 price drop, now $760 shipped

Apple’s 15-inch MacBook Pro 512GB gets a nearly $400 discount for Memorial Day

Apple 9.7-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi + LTE 32GB $579 shipped (Reg. $729)

iTunes offers ten-film iconic movie bundles from each decade for $20/ea

Apple’s Great Games for $1 Sale: BADLAND, Assassin’s Creed, many more

Hands-on: Logitech’s new MX Master 2S Mouse w/ Flow is remarkable

Review: RDS Nintendo Switch case offers protection from bumps while on-the-go

9to5Rewards: Sphero’s Star Wars BB-8 smartphone-controlled droid [Giveaway]

MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:

Today’s Amazon Gold Box has Mini RC Drones from $30 shipped

AUKEY Mechanical Keyboards 30% off: starting at $25 shipped

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

Tablo upgrades its Dual OTA DVR with on-board storage, smaller footprint

New Pokémon game for iOS/Android with Nintendo integration coming soon

LEGO reels in new 2,000 piece Old Fishing Store kit coming this fall

MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:

Mighty Mac App Bundle includes $130 worth of productivity software for FREE

Yamaha MusicCast Wi-Fi Speaker w/ AirPlay + Bluetooth $200 (Reg. $250)

Logitech’s M705 Wireless Mouse goes to $20, MX Master $60, more

Canon PIXMA Inkjet All-In-One Printer w/AirPrint $56 shipped (Reg. $75)

Mophie Battery Case for iPhone 6/s: $30 (Reg. $50)

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

