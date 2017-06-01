9to5Toys Lunch Break: Twelve South MacBook Stand $40, Polaroid Instant Print Cam $135, Apple AirPort Express $69, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Twelve South BookArc möd MacBook Stand drops to $40 (Reg. $60)
Twelve South’s HiRise Stand for Apple Watch now $20
Polaroid Snap Touch Instant Print Digital Camera $135 in today’s Gold Box
Apple’s AirPort Express Base Station adds AirPlay to your speakers for $69
Apple 13-inch MacBook Air gets a $239 price drop, now $760 shipped
Apple’s 15-inch MacBook Pro 512GB gets a nearly $400 discount for Memorial Day
Apple 9.7-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi + LTE 32GB $579 shipped (Reg. $729)
iTunes offers ten-film iconic movie bundles from each decade for $20/ea
Apple’s Great Games for $1 Sale: BADLAND, Assassin’s Creed, many more
- Star Knight’s action-platforming drops to just $1 on the App Store (Reg. $3)
- Infinity Dungeon Evolution for iOS is now available for free (Reg. $1)
- Slayaway Camp and its Minecraft-like horror gets very first price drop: $2
- Assassin’s Creed Identity for iOS drops to just $1 (Reg. $5)
- The Robot Factory for iOS goes free for very first time (Reg. $4)
Hands-on: Logitech’s new MX Master 2S Mouse w/ Flow is remarkable
Review: RDS Nintendo Switch case offers protection from bumps while on-the-go
9to5Rewards: Sphero’s Star Wars BB-8 smartphone-controlled droid [Giveaway]
MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:
Today’s Amazon Gold Box has Mini RC Drones from $30 shipped
AUKEY Mechanical Keyboards 30% off: starting at $25 shipped
- Vanture iPhone/Android Car Mount $8 (Reg. $13), more
- Daily Deals: Roku Express Player + Mohu Leaf 50 HDTV Antenna $60, more
- Klipsch RB-10 Bookshelf Speakers drop to $70 shipped (Reg. $90)
- Score a 1-month Free DirecTV Now trial w/ this promo code ($35+ value)
- Up to 40% off select Philips Norelco shavers and trimmers at Amazon today only
- Kindle First June eBook freebies from Amazon
- Sears gift card: $100 for $85 with free email delivery (15% off)
- Saucony Running Shoes today only at Amazon up to 50% Off: $60 shipped
- Ecurfu Emergency Weather Radio w/ Smartphone Charger, more for $14
- Amazon takes up 29% off PORTER-CABLE tools: 20V Combo Kit $369, more
- Stanley FatMax Xtreme 55-120 FuBar III – $59 shipped (Reg $75+)
- West Bend Stir Crazy 6-Quart Electric Popcorn Popper for $15
- Rubbermaid Folding Laundry Hamper for just $12 Prime shipped
- Tokaido Strategy Board Game for iOS hits lowest price ever: $3 (Reg. $6)
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac Game/App Deals: Orderly, Tokaido and many more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: FIFA 17 $20 or less, 1 yr PlayStation Plus $48, more
- The Complete Calvin and Hobbes Paperback Box Set: $50 shipped
- Amazon’s Gold Box has up to 50% off luggage from just $12
NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:
Tablo upgrades its Dual OTA DVR with on-board storage, smaller footprint
New Pokémon game for iOS/Android with Nintendo integration coming soon
LEGO reels in new 2,000 piece Old Fishing Store kit coming this fall
- EverSleep iOS-connected wearable diagnoses sleep issues without a hospital stay
- ASUS unveils 35-inch curved gaming monitor with 200Hz refresh rate
- Prynt Pocket lets you print photos from your iPhone like a Polaroid camera
- Pedego’s Airstream eBike is just as feature-packed as it is stylish
- How-to build your very own LEGO fidget spinner
- DEWALT overhauls Bluetooth Connect system w/ new tools, trackers, more
- Gogoro’s second gen electric scooter has a lower price, same power
- Pokemon’s Magikarp Jump splashes onto iOS and Android for worldwide release
- Makerball is a DIY Pinball Machine that is completely customizable
- IK Multimedia debuts new beast Mac synth w/ Moog, Prophet, Oberheim sampler-instruments
- 8Bitdo rolls out free Nintendo Switch support for all its retro-style controllers
- Two:35 is a computer building kit for kids that can actually get them certification
- DJI’s new $499 Spark drone offers gesture controls, compact design [Gallery]
- Sphero unveils iOS-controlled Lightning McQueen racer for $300
- BIKI is an underwater 4K camera drone that can go wherever you swim
- Belkin intros new line of compact Pocket Power banks starting at $20
- Ambi Climate returns with its second generation Alexa-enabled air conditioner controller
- Haikara smartwatch focuses on fashion with customizable watch faces and bands
- This Vintage Vinyl Bluetooth Speaker is actually made out of reclaimed records
- Beyond Zero’s liquor freezer puts your cocktail “in the rocks”
MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:
Mighty Mac App Bundle includes $130 worth of productivity software for FREE
Yamaha MusicCast Wi-Fi Speaker w/ AirPlay + Bluetooth $200 (Reg. $250)
Logitech’s M705 Wireless Mouse goes to $20, MX Master $60, more
Canon PIXMA Inkjet All-In-One Printer w/AirPrint $56 shipped (Reg. $75)
Mophie Battery Case for iPhone 6/s: $30 (Reg. $50)
Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case
- Onkyo 7.2-Ch. 4K A/V Receiver + AirPlay: $320
- Target offers a $7 Father’s Day Box
- TP-Link Deco Wi-Fi system: 3 Pack for $200
- Amazon Household Items from $7
- Karcher Electric Pressure Washer $119, more
- LeEco 32GB Unlocked Android Smartphone $150
- GoPro HERO+ LCD Action Camera for $109
- TP-Link AC1200 Wi-Fi Range Extender $35
- Joby GorillaPod Tripod and Lowepro Bag for $40
- Sensi’s Smart Wi-Fi Thermostat: $104
- Applebee’s, Chili’s, and more gift cards up to 20% off
- VicTsing Wireless Mouse $6 (40% off)
- YUNEEC 4K Typhoon Quadcopter bundle $550 (Reg. $800)
- Harman Kardon HKTS 9 5.1-Ch. Home Theater System $155 (cert. refurb, Orig. $600)
- Improve your career and save on these Training Bundles: Photoshop, Office, more!
- No Stress Chess teaches you the basics for $13
- CyberPower Heavy Duty 8-Outlet Power Strip w/ 6-foot Cord: $13.50 (all-time low)
- Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 3-pack of USB A to C Cables $9, more
- Amazon Father’s Day sale takes up to 20% off Makita, DEWALT tools and more
- DEWALT’s 5-inch Band Saw Kit drops to almost $100 off
- ChefSteps CS20001 Joule Sous Vide drops to $149
- Rubbermaid Closet Organizer Kit hits Amazon all-time low: $73
- APC SurgeArrest 120V 7-Outlet Surge Protector: $12.50
- Green Deals: LIFX A19 Wi-Fi Smart LED Light Bulb $45, more
- ZTE Axon 7 Mini 32GB Unlocked Android Smartphone for $170