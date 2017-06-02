9to5Toys Lunch Break: Apple Watch Dock $6, Pad & Quill iPhone Case 20% off, Pagico for Mac $20, more
Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Dock and charge your Apple Watch on Aukey’s $6 Stand (Reg. up to $13)
Pad & Quill leather/wood iPhone 7 cases up to 20% off, starting from $40
Pagico 8.7 for Mac Helps You Focus on the Task at Hand: $20 (Orig. $50)
Apple 13-inch MacBook Air gets a $239 price drop, now $760 shipped
Apple’s 15-inch MacBook Pro 512GB gets a nearly $400 discount for Memorial Day
Apple 9.7-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi + LTE 32GB $579 shipped (Reg. $729)
Apple’s Great Games for $1 Sale: BADLAND, Assassin’s Creed, many more
- Sid Meier’s Pirates! now matching lowest price ever on App Store: $5 (Reg. $15)
- Star Knight’s action-platforming drops to just $1 on the App Store (Reg. $3)
- Infinity Dungeon Evolution for iOS is now available for free (Reg. $1)
- Slayaway Camp and its Minecraft-like horror gets very first price drop: $2
- Assassin’s Creed Identity for iOS drops to just $1 (Reg. $5)
- The Robot Factory for iOS goes free for very first time (Reg. $4)
Review: VAUX Speaker brings improved sound, portability, and simplicity to the Echo Dot
Hands-on: Logitech’s new MX Master 2S Mouse w/ Flow is remarkable
Review: RDS Nintendo Switch case offers protection from bumps while on-the-go
9to5Rewards: Sphero’s Star Wars BB-8 smartphone-controlled droid [Giveaway]
MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:
T-Mobile offers a free iPhone SE with purchase of iPhone 7/Plus on installment plans
- Daily Deals: Drobo 5D 5-bay NAS $469, LG 43-inch Smart 4K Ultra HDTV $420, more
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac Game/App Deals: Sid Meier’s Railroads!, Camera+, more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Far Cry Primal $20, MGS V + WWE 2K16 $18, more
- Microsoft 12-inch Surface Pro 4 2.4GHz/4GB/128GB goes to $660 (Reg. $850)
- Marvel Digital Comics on Kindle from $1 at Amazon
- Linksys AC1750 Smart 802.11ac Wi-Fi Router $40 (Cert. Refurb, Orig. $127)
- Olala MFi 6000mAh Power Bank w/ built-in Lightning cable $21, more
- Nintendo, PlayStation, adidas & Uber gift cards get rare 10% price drop
- Vantrue discounts its X1 1080p Car Dash Cam to $72 (Reg. $90), more
- Philips Norelco 6800 w/ charger stand + travel pouch $65 (Reg. $85+)
- Today’s Amazon Gold Box has Easton Baseball Bats up to 50% off, from $67
- Runner’s World Magazine: 1 yr for $5.50 or 2 yrs for $10 (Reg. up to $40)
- Magformer Walking Robot Toys up to 50% off, today only at Amazon
- Mongoose 24V Electric Mini Bike for kids $199 shipped (Reg. $250)
- Pick up a new Marriott Mattress Pad for as little as $59, today only at Amazon
- ZTE Axon Pro 32GB 4G Android Smartphone (unlocked) now $180 shipped
NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:
Tinboard electric skateboard sports premium features at an affordable price
LEGO is now taking preorders for its Boost robotic kits arriving in August
- Tablo upgrades its Dual OTA DVR with on-board storage, smaller footprint
- New Pokémon game for iOS/Android with Nintendo integration coming soon
- LEGO reels in new 2,000 piece Old Fishing Store kit coming this fall
- EverSleep iOS-connected wearable diagnoses sleep issues without a hospital stay
- ASUS unveils 35-inch curved gaming monitor with 200Hz refresh rate
- Prynt Pocket lets you print photos from your iPhone like a Polaroid camera
- Pedego’s Airstream eBike is just as feature-packed as it is stylish
- How-to build your very own LEGO fidget spinner
- DEWALT overhauls Bluetooth Connect system w/ new tools, trackers, more
- Gogoro’s second gen electric scooter has a lower price, same power
- Pokemon’s Magikarp Jump splashes onto iOS and Android for worldwide release
- Makerball is a DIY Pinball Machine that is completely customizable
- IK Multimedia debuts new beast Mac synth w/ Moog, Prophet, Oberheim sampler-instruments
- 8Bitdo rolls out free Nintendo Switch support for all its retro-style controllers
- Two:35 is a computer building kit for kids that can actually get them certification
- DJI’s new $499 Spark drone offers gesture controls, compact design [Gallery]
- Sphero unveils iOS-controlled Lightning McQueen racer for $300
- BIKI is an underwater 4K camera drone that can go wherever you swim
- Belkin intros new line of compact Pocket Power banks starting at $20
MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:
Apple’s AirPort Express Base Station adds AirPlay to your speakers for $69
Twelve South BookArc möd MacBook Stand drops to $40 (Reg. $60)
Twelve South’s HiRise Stand for Apple Watch now $20
AUKEY Mechanical Keyboards 30% off: starting at $25 shipped
Mighty Mac App Bundle includes $130 worth of productivity software for FREE
- Nintendo Pokémon GO Plus Bluetooth Bracelet: $29.50
- Amazon Digital Films at $5 ea: Zombieland, many more
- Anker Bolder Rechargeable LED Flashlight combo for $30
- Amazon’s #1 best-selling First Aid kit $11.50
- BenQ MH530 1080p Home Theater Projector: $380
- Pasonomi 3D VR Headset for iPhone and Android $9
- Red Robin 35% off pick-up orders with coupon code
- Buy any sub at Jersey Mike’s and get one free
- Cree 40W A19 Dimmable LED Light Bulb $1.50, more
- Vanture iPhone/Android Car Mount $8 (Reg. $13), more
- Klipsch RB-10 Bookshelf Speakers drop to $70 (Reg. $90)
- Score a 1-month Free DirecTV Now trial
- Kindle First June eBook freebies from Amazon
- Sears gift card: $100 for $85 with free email delivery (15% off)
- Saucony Running Shoes today only at Amazon up to 50% Off: $60 shipped
- Ecurfu Emergency Weather Radio w/ Smartphone Charger, more for $14
- Amazon takes up 29% off PORTER-CABLE tools: 20V Combo Kit $369, more
- Stanley FatMax Xtreme 55-120 FuBar III – $59 shipped (Reg $75+)
- West Bend Stir Crazy 6-Quart Electric Popcorn Popper for $15
- Rubbermaid Folding Laundry Hamper for just $12 Prime shipped
- Tokaido Strategy Board Game for iOS hits lowest price ever: $3 (Reg. $6)
- The Complete Calvin and Hobbes Paperback Box Set: $50 shipped