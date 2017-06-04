Apple gifts WWDC ’17 attendees custom Levi’s jackets, pins & Apple TV dev kits

Apple’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference starts tomorrow and today the company kicked things off by greeting developers with customized embroidered Levi’s jean jackets, a selection of pins, and Apple TV developer kits.

In addition to the jackets, the pins include Apple themed designs including the icon for Apple’s Swift programming language, a selection of vintage Apple logos, and more (as pictured below). Developers also received personalized flag pins to signify their home country.

WWDC Scholarship attendees are also receiving Apple TV dev kits (pictured below courtesy of a 9to5Mac reader):

Apple is expected to unveil new hardware at the event alongside previews of its latest operating systems and new features for iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Mac and Apple TV. Possible new hardware rumored to make an appearance at the show includes new Macs, Siri Speaker, iPads and more. Check out our roundup for the latest.

WWDC ’17 will officially begin tomorrow at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose starting with Apple’s opening keynote address and press event at 10AM PT on June 5. The event will play host to around 5,000 developers and 1,000 Apple engineers during the week. We’ll be there bringing you coverage from the ground at Apple’s keynote tomorrow.

Badge has a chip inside, Levi’s jacket, custom country flag for each attendee and pins! pic.twitter.com/CfeXtu3Bpd — Patrick @ WWDC (@BalestraPatrick) June 4, 2017

Nice denim jacket and pins this year. #wwdc pic.twitter.com/zbO5SMoqLp — Hideya Aita (@q2hide) June 4, 2017