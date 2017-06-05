Apple says iMac Pro RAM won’t be user replaceable, Space Gray accessories not sold separately

In addition to refreshed MacBooks, Apple today also updated its iMac lineup with Kaby Lake processors and USB-C. Perhaps most notably, however, the company teased the iMac Pro: an ultra-powerful model coming later this year.

The iMac Pro comes in Space Gray coloring with accompanying Space Gray accessories, and while some had hoped those accessories would be sold separately, Apple has since informed us that won’t be the case…

Many users have long called on Apple to make its wireless accessories available in additional colors and the company finally did that today, but it’ll cost you. The iMac Pro will be available later this year and start at $4999, and unfortunately that will be the only way you’ll be able to get your hands on the Space Gray wireless keyboard and Magic Mouse.

Apple won’t be selling the accessories separately and instead will limit their availability to the iMac Pro. That’s not to say, however, that people won’t sell their Space Gray accessories on eBay and other aftermarket sites, but don’t expect to be able pick them up directly from Apple.

Additionally, Apple has confirmed to us that the RAM in the iMac Pro will not be user-replaceable. This shouldn’t come as too big of a surprise given Apple’s other recent products, but nevertheless it means users are stuck with however much RAM they purchase from Apple. Currently, the 27-inch iMac features user-upgradeable RAM, while the 21.5-inch model does not.

Apple will offer the iMac Pro with up to 128GB of ECC memory, though the base model will start at 32GB. Other specs of the base model include a 5K built-in display, 8-core Xeon processor, Radeon Vega graphics, and 10 gigabit Ethernet.

Apple’s Space Gray iMac will be available this December starting at $4999.