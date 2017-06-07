Apple debuts new Shot on iPhone ad ‘Earth’ with narration from Carl Sagan

Apple this evening has shared another ad in its long-running Shot on iPhone campaign. This ad is unique from others in the series in that it features a narration from astronomer Carl Sagan, reading from his book “Pale Blue Dot.”

Spigen TEKA RA200 Airpods Earhooks Cover

Sagan’s narration is overlaid onto a variety of different videos, all of which were shot with an iPhone. The videos are set to a white background with the original videographer credited below.

The new ad is simply entitled “Earth” and focuses on preserving and enjoying “our only home.”