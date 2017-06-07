Apple debuts new Shot on iPhone ad ‘Earth’ with narration from Carl Sagan

Apple this evening has shared another ad in its long-running Shot on iPhone campaign. This ad is unique from others in the series in that it features a narration from astronomer Carl Sagan, reading from his book “Pale Blue Dot.”
Sagan’s narration is overlaid onto a variety of different videos, all of which were shot with an iPhone. The videos are set to a white background with the original videographer credited below.
The new ad is simply entitled “Earth” and focuses on preserving and enjoying “our only home.”
Our only home. Shot on iPhone through the lens of everyday users. Written and narrated by Carl Sagan, from the book, Pale Blue Dot — A Vision of the Human Future in Space.
Sagan’s narration is directly from his book and reads:
The Earth is a very small stage in a vast cosmic arena. In our obscurity, in all this vastness, there is no hint that help will come from elsewhere to save us from ourselves. The Earth is the only world known so far to harbor life. There is nowhere else, at least in the near future, to which our species could migrate. Like it or not, for the moment the Earth is where we make our stand.
It underscores our responsibility to deal more kindly with one another, and to preserve and cherish the only home we’ve ever known.
The “Earth” ad aired just moments ago during Game 3 of the NBA Finals and the video has since been uploaded to Apple’s YouTube channel. It’s a really beautiful video thanks in large part to Sagan’s narration. Watch it below: