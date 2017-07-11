Hands-on: Khomo’s 10.5-inch iPad Pro rear case – a perfect Smart Keyboard companion [Video]

Last week I received the Khomo charcoal gray case for the 10.5-inch iPad Pro. This case is billed as being a perfect companion case for the iPad Pro + Smart Keyboard. Because Apple has decided not to sell a companion rear case for either the Smart Cover or Smart Keyboard, users are essentially forced to go the third-party route if they desire to protect the rear of their iPad Pro.

The good news is that there are some really good third-party options available. We already covered one such option, an all-in-one solution that can be had for less than $20. But for those of us that gravitate towards the Smart Keyboard, a rear case that’s specifically designed to complement Apple’s front cover protection is required.

As you’ll see from my hands on video walkthrough, the Khomo case is one of the best Smart Keyboard companion options that you can buy right now. Not only is it an excellent fit, but its color and texture match the Smart Keyboard almost perfectly.

Installing the case is as simple as snapping it on to the rear of the 10.5-inch iPad. The Khomo case is molded to fit the iPad Pro snugly, and features all of the necessary cutouts for speakers, Lightning port, camera, etc.

Speaking of the camera, the case does a good job of surrounding the protruding camera lip on the 10.5-inch iPad Pro’s rear. The case material extends well past the camera lip, making for a flat rear surface when resting the iPad face up on a table or desk.

Most importantly, the Khomo case lends plenty of clearance to the left edge of the iPad Pro, the same edge where the Smart Connector lies. Such a calculated design allows the Smart Keyboard to attach like normal without any interference from the case.

You’ll notice a small gap between where the Smart Keyboard connects to the iPad Pro, and where the Khomo case attaches. While this exposes a small portion of the iPad Pro to the elements, I think it was designed this way to provide needed clearance to the Smart Keyboard when adjusting it. I believe that the gap is probably just a bit wider than it needs to be, but I’ve experienced no negative side effects during the week it’s been attached to my iPad Pro.

You’ll also notice tapered lips on the four corners of the case, which, to the best of my knowledge, seem to help facilitate easy case removal, and perhaps provide a bit of corner shock protection in the process. The negative side to this design is that it tends to allow dust and small lint to creep in and build up in the corners. Slightly annoying, but certainly not a deal breaker given everything else the case has going for it.

Coupled with this case, the iPad Pro + Smart Keyboard combination feels like the real deal complete package, and best of all, it’s very inexpensive. For a price south of $20, I can’t believe how good this case meshes with the rest of the setup. It’s not as nice as the old Silicone Case that Apple used to sell, but it’s much less expensive, and features a well-thought-out design that I’m largely satisfied with.

Now you can use Apple’s Smart Keyboard or Smart Cover and have the peace of mind knowing that your iPad Pro’s rear will remain protected. And yes, in case you’re wondering, it all fits, albeit quite snugly, inside of Apple’s Leather Sleeve.

Khomo provides several other iPad Pro case options. It sells a standard “Smart Case” for full protection sans Smart Keyboard, and it also sells a case with an Apple Pencil holder built right in. We’ll have a look at both of those options in an upcoming post.

What type of case, if any, are you currently using with your iPad Pro? Sound off in the comments down below with your thoughts and opinions.