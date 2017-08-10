9to5Toys Lunch Break: 13-inch MacBook Air $250 off, Apple Watch Series 1 42mm $249, UE Roll 2 $50, more

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Grab a $249 discount on Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Air

Apple 2017 13-inch MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar gets $150 discount (Tax NY/NJ only)

Apple Watch Series 1 is $50 off at Best Buy for today only

Apple Watch Series 2 gets another $70 discount, priced from $299

Daily Deals: UE ROLL 2 Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker $50, LG 43-inch 1080p HDTV w/ 2 HDMI $250, more

iPad mini 4 Wi-Fi 128GB is back down to $320 shipped in all colors (Reg. $399)

iTunes $50 gift card for $45 with email delivery – save 10% on apps, movies and more!

Save nearly $200 on Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Air: $800 shipped

This leather 15-inch MacBook bag holds all your gear on-the-go for $39 shipped

Readdle celebrates 10th anniversary w/ up to 50% off its most popular apps

Review: iRig Pro I/O is the ultimate portable audio interface for iOS and Mac

Review: Action Band for Apple Watch offers sharp design and superb comfort for $25

9to5Rewards: Colorware custom skins for iPhone, iPad, MacBook, and more

MORE NEW DEALS:

eero’s latest Home 802.11ac Wi-Fi System w/ two beacons: $325 (Reg. $399)

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

Anker’s new Alexa-powered Eufy Genie undercuts Echo Dot on price

Bang & Olufsen’s new BeoLab 50 offers unparalleled sound in a luxurious design