9to5Toys Lunch Break: 13-inch MacBook Air $250 off, Apple Watch Series 1 42mm $249, UE Roll 2 $50, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Grab a $249 discount on Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Air
Apple 2017 13-inch MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar gets $150 discount (Tax NY/NJ only)
Apple Watch Series 1 is $50 off at Best Buy for today only
Apple Watch Series 2 gets another $70 discount, priced from $299
Daily Deals: UE ROLL 2 Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker $50, LG 43-inch 1080p HDTV w/ 2 HDMI $250, more
iPad mini 4 Wi-Fi 128GB is back down to $320 shipped in all colors (Reg. $399)
iTunes $50 gift card for $45 with email delivery – save 10% on apps, movies and more!
Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Pro up to $225 off: priced from $1,075 shipped
Grab Apple’s 2016 12-inch MacBook for as little as $875 shipped
Save nearly $200 on Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Air: $800 shipped
This leather 15-inch MacBook bag holds all your gear on-the-go for $39 shipped
Target offers up to $300 gift card with iPhone 7/Plus purchase
Readdle celebrates 10th anniversary w/ up to 50% off its most popular apps
- CIA Operation Ajax on iPad goes free for first time in years (Reg. $6)
- Colorcube iOS/Apple TV puzzler now free for the very first time (Reg. $1+)
- Draw Pad Pro on iOS is now available for free on the App Store (Reg. $3)
- Hungry Squid on iOS free for first time in over a year (Reg. $1)
- App Store Free App of the Week: play chess in iMessages for free with Checkmate!
- Distressed FX iOS image editor goes free for first time in years (Reg. $1)
- Shades puzzle game for iOS free for first time this year (Reg. $2)
- World Recipes on iOS now free for first time since January (Reg. up to $3)
Review: iRig Pro I/O is the ultimate portable audio interface for iOS and Mac
Review: Action Band for Apple Watch offers sharp design and superb comfort for $25
9to5Rewards: Colorware custom skins for iPhone, iPad, MacBook, and more
MORE NEW DEALS:
eero’s latest Home 802.11ac Wi-Fi System w/ two beacons: $325 (Reg. $399)
- Respawn brings Titanfall to iOS/Android with a new PvP RTS game
- Honeywell’s 11-inch fan keeps you cool through the summer for $9 shipped
- Motorola’s Gamepad Moto Mod costs $80, available for pre-order now at Verizon
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: 3D Earth, CIA Operation, WordHue, more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Xbox One S 1TB Forza Bundle + extra controller $270, more
- Patagonia takes 50% off web specials: jackets, vest, pullovers and more
- LG 34-inch UltraWide Display has 2 HDMI inputs for $335 (Reg. $410)
- Save up to 50% off Back to School Backpacks and Bags from $11 Prime shipped
- Get two-months of Amazon Music Unlimited for free (up to $20 value)
- Amazon’s latest $0.10 HD movie rental sale: 12 Years a Slave, Magic Mike, more
- Amazon’s new Snack Sample Box is effectively free thanks to included $10 credit
- Moto G5 Plus 32GB Smartphone drops to new Amazon low at $180 (Reg. $230)
- Start a New Creative Career w/ the Ultimate Design Mastery Bundle: 7 Courses for $34
- Klipsch R6 On-Ear Headphones w/ folding design for $29 (Reg. $79).
- G by Guess takes an extra 50% off apparel, accessories and more
- Blackstone Gas Griddle is the perfect way to cook on-the-go for $51.50
- New Roku-enabled RCA TVs now available for purchase, priced from $250
- Emergency Weather Radio w/ hand crank to power your phone $11 (Reg. $17), more
- Forget about sweeping with this robotic smartphone-enabled vacuum from $150
NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:
Anker’s new Alexa-powered Eufy Genie undercuts Echo Dot on price
Pad & Quill debuts its new full-grain leather Apple Pencil Case
Bang & Olufsen’s new BeoLab 50 offers unparalleled sound in a luxurious design
- Chamberlain’s new MyQ HomeKit Bridge launches with $50 introductory price
- Parrot combines with Tynker for new Mambo Code drone bundle
- Crosley Radio’s new Rocket Jukebox rocks retro style with room for 70 vinyl records
- Nintendo debuts the Metroid Samus Edition New 3DS XL
- Tile Pro boosts Bluetooth tracker range to 200 feet in stylish and rugged variants
- This high-tech charcoal grill starts as easy as a gas one
- Coach releases new Apple Watch Bands for fall that will have you standing out in style
- ShapeScale uses 3D scanning to visualize body fat loss, muscle gain and more
- Aukey’s Eclipse and Bass Station speakers offer good sound plus great value [Deal]
- E-skin is a wearable VR controller that looks and feels just like a regular shirt
- Johnnie Walker ‘My Edition’ is your own custom Scotch Whisky blend and bottle
- The SwitchCase says goodbye to hand-fatigue from extended Zelda gameplay
- QLYX smartphone mount automatically launches apps to help you drive safer
- Tern GSD eBike can hold up to 400-pounds with an impressive 150-mile range
- This fall’s hottest shoe trends that you can wear now under $50
- Minecraft Story Mode is finally coming to the Nintendo Switch on August 22nd
- Smalt is an interactive centerpiece that also helps you manage your salt intake
- Datorbox blends vintage style and 4K gaming in a unique VR rig
- Review: The Lofree Poison brings the bass with a nostalgic design
- LEGO Ideas unveils Voltron Defender Of The Universe and Ship in a Bottle sets
- The best cookbooks worth adding to your collection today starting at $7
- An inexpensive ND Filter for the Panasonic GH5 12-35mm lens [Video]
- Samsung has a $20,000 88-inch 4K Ultra HDTV coming soon
- Top easy and simple ways to re-vamp your desk with accessories
- Uni Bolt self-balancing electric unicycle boasts a 22mph top speed