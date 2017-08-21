How to watch today’s total solar eclipse on your Apple devices

If you’re lucky enough to be in the path of today’s total solar eclipse, or close enough to get there, we gave a few tips last week on how to photograph it with your iPhone. But if you’re not, you can still get to experience it live via one of the many online feeds available …

Probably the best of the bunch will be the NASA feeds. As FastCompany notes, these not only include ground-based video, but much more!

NASA TV is available through the free NASA app for iPad and iPhone, and on Apple TV.

NASA’s feed will include high altitude balloons, and you pick and choose individual balloon feeds from Stream.live.

Telescopes of course give a great view, and Slooh’s online ones will all be trained on the main event. You need to register for a 30-day free trial to get access, so it’s worth doing that ahead of time. Astronomy.com will also be having a live 4K feed. Bizarrely, this won’t include the totality, but it’s likely to have some expert commentary, so you may want to add an audio feed into your mix.

For an immersive view, Time and Life VR are offering a 360-degree VR livestream on the magazine’s Facebook and YouTube pages.

Instagram and USA Today have partnered with a series of affiliates to provide live coverage from a number of different points along the path of the totality. TNW rounded them up.

@USATODAY : Totality at 1:15 p.m. ET. – Newport, Oregon

@statesmanjournal : Totality at 1:17 p.m. ET. – Salem, Oregon

@detroitfreepress : Totality at 1:25 p.m. ET. – Weiser, Idaho

@USATODAY : Totality at 1:35 p.m. ET. – Grand Tetons, Wyoming

@coloradoan : Totality at 1:42 p.m. ET. – Casper, Wyoming

@dmregister : Totality at 1:49 p.m. ET. – Carhenge, Nebraska

@dmregister : Totality at 2:06 p.m. ET. – St. Joseph, Missouri

@enquirer : Totality at 2:24 p.m. ET. – Hopkinsville, Kentucky

@tennesseannews : Totality at 2:27 p.m. ET – Nashville, Tennessee

@knoxvillephoto : Totality at 2:33 p.m. ET. – Farragut, Tennessee

@greenvillenews : Totality at 2:37 p.m. ET – Anderson, South Carolina

@citizentimes : Totality at 2:46 p.m. ET. – Charleston, South Carolina

All the main TV networks are, of course, covering the event live. Among them are ABC, CBS News and CNN.

EarthCam’s webcam network may not offer the highest-quality feeds, but they should be some interesting perspectives to maybe have open on a second screen.

As always with live events, it’s best to choose more than one source and set them going on different devices ahead of time, so you have a plan B should one of them fail. Enjoy the show!

