iCloud Mail seemingly experiencing widespread downtime

Apple’s iCloud Mail service appears to be experiencing a widespread outage this afternoon. Many users on Twitter report being unable to access their iCloud Mail accounts, while several 9to5Mac employees are seeing the same…

Spigen TEKA RA200 Airpods Earhooks Cover

The outage appears to have started within the last hour. Users are unable to access iCloud Mail both from iCloud.com and within the Mail application on macOS and iOS. For many users, their sent/received emails are missing altogether.

On iCloud.com, users are seeing a “Can’t load Mail.” message, With Apple saying “there was a problem loading the application. In the macOS Mail application, users see an error message as follows:

“There may be a problem with the mail server or network. Verify the settings fro the account “iCloud” or try again. The server returned the error: The IMAP command “LOGIN” failed with the server error: Service temporarily unavailable.”

Apple’s system status webpage does not reflect any sort of outage for iCloud services and the company has yet to respond aside from a few uninformed tweets on its @AppleSupport Twitter account. Apple rarely addresses outages aside from its status website.

Are you experiencing difficulties accessing your iCloud Mail account? Let us know in the comments and view some tweets from affected users below.

@AppleSupport Seems iCloud email is down. Cannot get mail from my iPad or iPhone. One via wifi the other LTE. — Joshua Van Buskirk (@JVB2112) September 7, 2017

@AppleSupport looks like iCloud Mail could be down. Seeing a ‘connection to the server failed’ message in Mail on multiple accounts. — Martin Coutts  (@mcoutts81) September 7, 2017

Is iCloud Mail down, or have I just changed and then forgotten my bloody password again? — Camp Ben (@camp_ben) September 7, 2017

@applesupport — are you all having any issues with iCloud email? I can send just fine, but cannot get new mail. — Chris Beiting (@beiting) September 7, 2017

iCloud Mail est down. pic.twitter.com/AnIpQOe5sP — Antoine Libotte (@a_libotte) September 7, 2017