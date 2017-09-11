9to5Toys Lunch Break: Logitech 1-Day Mac Accessory Sale, LG 29-inch USB-C Monitor $199, iPhone SE 32GB $129, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Logitech one-day Mac/PC Accessory sale from $16, MX Master, keyboards, more
Complete your desk setup w/ this 29″ USB-C LG Monitor for $199 (Reg. $400)
Pick up Apple’s iPhone SE 32GB with pre-paid service from $129 shipped
Apple’s official iPhone 7 Leather Cases now down to $30 ahead of tomorrow’s event
Take $429 off Apple’s 2017 15-inch MacBook Pro 512GB with Touch Bar
The latest 4/5K iMacs from Apple up to $200 off at B&H (Tax NY/NJ only)
App Store Free App of the Week: Streaks Workout free for very first time (Reg. $3)
- TapGlance Interior Design for iOS gets its first price drop: $1 (Reg. $10)
- Gone Home for Mac hits its lowest price in years at $15 (Reg. $20)
- Chain Breaker’s 2D platforming is now free on the App Store (Reg. $1)
Review: Classicbot is the perfect desktop mascot for Apple fans
Fluance AB40 SoundBase Review: Bass you won’t believe
9to5Rewards: SanDisk’s new iXpand Base Backup System for iPhone [Giveaway]
MORE NEW DEALS:
Anker iPhone/Android Accessories from $7: Chargers, USB Cables, Speakers, more
- The iPhone-enabled Eufy BodySense Scale has dropped to $40 shipped
- UE MEGABOOM Bluetooth offers 360-degree sound for $193 shipped
- Report: Amazon expected to release new 4K HDR Fire TV devices soon
- DJI Spark Fly More Combo w/ two batteries, remote, more: $600 ($99 savings)
- GameStop, Best Buy, Kansas Steaks & more gift cards up to 20% off
- J. Crew takes up to 70% off shirts, accessories, shoes & more for fall
- Grab the Amazon Echo Show at the discounted rate of $210 shipped (all-time low)
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: OTTTD, Sproggiwood, more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Mafia III from $16, Mario 3DS titles from $12, more
- Amazon offers its Fire 7 Tablet from $35 shipped in all colors [Prime]
- Grab a 2-pack of Wemo Wi-Fi Light Switch w/ Alexa control for $110 (Reg. $160)
- Kickstart your smart home with the 2nd Gen. SmartThings Hub for $50 shipped
- Bring home an Amazon Echo Dot for just $38 shipped (Refurb. Orig. $50)
- Today only, Bosch 18-Volt Compact Tough Drill Kit for $79 (Reg $100+), more
- Amazon is taking up to 55% off Omron Blood Pressure Monitors and more, today only
- HUGO BOSS takes up to 50% off clearance shoes, shirts, jeans & more
- Daily Deals: WD easystore 4TB Portable Hard Drive $100, more
- Hautelook Men’s Shoe Blowout Sale: up to 75% off chukka boots, oxfords, more
- Smartphone Accessories: Mpow MFi Lightning Cables 2-pack $9 Prime shipped, more
- Stay warm and cozy with the Crane Electric Heater for $16 (Reg. $40)
- Xbox One S Storm Grey Battlefield 1 Bundle: $199 shipped (Reg. $280)
- Novation Launchpad USB MIDI Controllers for Mac up to $90 off
- Stock up with the Express additional 40% off clearance sale
NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:
Alexa comes to iHome’s latest alarm clock along with USB charging, more
Speedfox AMP all-terrain eBike tackles off-road trails with a more traditional design
Spire Studio brings wireless all-in-one multi-track recording to iPhone & iPad
- Hudway Cast lets you use your iPhone while staying focused on the road
- Rockstar brings L.A. Noire to Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One & HTC Vive
- Huawei’s Band 2 Pro Fitness Tracker has GPS, sleep tracking, more for $70
- Bose’s new SoundLink Micro Bluetooth Speaker sports a tiny but ultra-rugged design
- Vans x Karl Lagerfield collaboration launched today and it’s legendary
- Sony’s new Walkman is bringing back personal music players
- Grovemade’s new Desk Shelf System brings organization to your workspace
- Epson’s new ultra short-throw 1080p projector has 4,000 lumens w/ $2,999 price tag
- Philips announces new QHD 27-inch monitor with Ultra Wide-Color
- The coolest pet gadgets that you need to get today
- Amazon and Walmart announce the Top Toys for Holiday 2017
- Logitech brings back ergonomics with MX Ergo trackball mouse
- This iPhone-connected mug keeps your beverages hot or cold for up to 12 hours
- Neato’s latest robotic vacuum sports advanced floor mapping, Alexa integration and more
- Nike now builds custom shoes in under 90 minutes at its Makers’ Studio in NYC
- Best Game Releases for September: Cuphead, Destiny 2, Dishonored, Metroid, more
- Check out these must-read books for fall that everyone is raving about