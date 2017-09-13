Apple’s new Leather Folio is like a Smart Cover for your iPhone X

When the iPhone X launches later this year, the usual silicone and leather cases will launch alongside it. But a new type of case, one that Apple is calling the iPhone X Leather Folio, provides an interesting new way to protect your iPhone.

Apple’s iPhone X Leather Folio case is like a Smart Cover, or more aptly, a Smart Case, for your iPhone X. Although Apple isn’t yet providing many visual details on the Leather Folio, the product’s description paints a pretty picture of a unique case option capable of both waking your iPhone X and putting it to sleep:

Crafted from specially tanned and finished European leather for a luxurious look and feel, the iPhone X Leather Folio fits snugly around your iPhone. Open it and your iPhone X wakes up. Close it and it goes to sleep. Inside there’s a soft microfiber lining for even more protection, and space to hold your bills, small notes, and several cards. And you can keep it on all the time, even when you’re charging wirelessly.

This means that the iPhone X is able to discern when the front cover of the Leather Folio is open, and when it is closed. It seems to work very similar to the way an iPad wakes and sleeps using Apple’s own Smart Cover.

It’s unclear what methods that Apple employs for the iPhone X to tell when the cover is open, but it likely has to do with one of the sensors located in the notch area of the iPhone X, and not magnets like on the iPad.

The Leather Folio’s description also notes that there is space inside to hold bills, small notes, and even credit cards, debit cards, or identification cards. Apple doesn’t provide any written details on how it goes about accomplishing this, but we were able to locate an image on another page of its website that illustrates how the Leather Folio will work.

Like Apple’s own iPhone X Leather Case, the unit will fit snugly inside of the Leather Folio, with anodized aluminum buttons for the Side and Volume buttons. As you can just barely make out from the image above, the portion of the Leather Folio opposite the iPhone X features slots for holding cash and cards.

The iPhone X Leather Folio will be available for $99 in four different colors at launch. Color options include Cosmos Blue, Taupe, Black, and Berry. We will have a full walkthrough of the iPhone X and the Leather Folio as soon as they are available from Apple.

