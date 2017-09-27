What’s new in iOS 11.1 beta 1? Hands-on with new features and changes [Video]

Earlier today, Apple released the first developer beta for iOS 11.1. Unlike the watchOS 4.1 beta for the Apple Watch, there aren’t any huge user-facing new features included in this release. However, there are quite a few subtle changes. Have a look at our hands-on video walkthrough for more details.
Changes/features covered in this video
- Updated animation when tapping status bar to go to top of page
- Updated unlock animation
- Updated Lock screen camera animation
- New Assistive Touch Custom Actions
- New icons in Assistive Touch menu
- Assistive Touch menu opens near Assistive Touch icon
- Updated Camera app icon under Settings → General → Restrictions
- Slightly modified transition between apps when tapping a notification
- Grouped emoji typing suggestions
Video walkthrough
Are you running the iOS 11.1 beta? If so, have you noticed any additional new features?