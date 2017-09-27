What’s new in iOS 11.1 beta 1? Hands-on with new features and changes [Video]

- Sep. 27th 2017 6:57 pm PT

Earlier today, Apple released the first developer beta for iOS 11.1. Unlike the watchOS 4.1 beta for the Apple Watch, there aren’t any huge user-facing new features included in this release. However, there are quite a few subtle changes. Have a look at our hands-on video walkthrough for more details.

Changes/features covered in this video

  • Updated animation when tapping status bar to go to top of page
  • Updated unlock animation
  • Updated Lock screen camera animation
  • New Assistive Touch Custom Actions
  • New icons in Assistive Touch menu
  • Assistive Touch menu opens near Assistive Touch icon
  • Updated Camera app icon under Settings → General → Restrictions
  • Slightly modified transition between apps when tapping a notification
  • Grouped emoji typing suggestions

Video walkthrough

Are you running the iOS 11.1 beta? If so, have you noticed any additional new features?

iOS 11 brings a host of new features and changes, including a new file system with the Files app, a redesigned Control Center, drag and drop, ARKit, Apple Pay in Messages, a redesigned App Store, improved Siri, and more.

