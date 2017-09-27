What’s new in iOS 11.1 beta 1? Hands-on with new features and changes [Video]

Earlier today, Apple released the first developer beta for iOS 11.1. Unlike the watchOS 4.1 beta for the Apple Watch, there aren’t any huge user-facing new features included in this release. However, there are quite a few subtle changes. Have a look at our hands-on video walkthrough for more details.

Changes/features covered in this video

Updated animation when tapping status bar to go to top of page

Updated unlock animation

Updated Lock screen camera animation

New Assistive Touch Custom Actions

New icons in Assistive Touch menu

Assistive Touch menu opens near Assistive Touch icon

Updated Camera app icon under Settings → General → Restrictions

Slightly modified transition between apps when tapping a notification

Grouped emoji typing suggestions

Video walkthrough

Are you running the iOS 11.1 beta? If so, have you noticed any additional new features?