Do you plan on purchasing the 64GB or 256GB iPhone X model? [Poll]

The iPhone X is Apple’s most expensive iPhone to date, starting at $999 for the 64GB variant. For the top-of-the-line 256GB model, however that price rockets to $1149. That’s certainly a lot of money for a smartphone, but new research from RBC Capital Markets says that some 57 percent of buyers are interested in the high-end variant.

What about you?

RBC explains that, despite Apple increasing the amount of storage consumers get at the entry-level price point, consumer preference is shifting towards wanting even more (via Business Insider). The research shows that 57 percent of iPhone X customers plan to shell out the extra $150 to get 256GB of storage, compared to 45 percent of iPhone 8 buyers who went for the 256GB tier.

“Despite Apple increasing the minimum storage in iPhones, there has been a shift in consumer preference towards higher storage models. In case of iPhone X, for the first time, a majority of users have indicated preference for the highest storage models with over 57% opting for the 256GB model. This skew is stronger than iPhone 8 where 45% opted for 256GB model,” RBC analyst Amit Daryanani wrote.

RBC suggests that, because of the desire to have 256GB of storage, iPhone average selling prices will increase thanks to the iPhone X. Daryanani also says this is partially driven by the people who desire to “buy the ‘best’ iPhone available, despite significantly higher pricing than any other iPhone in the past.”

The notion that more people desire the 256GB model is interesting to me, especially because of the increasing reliance on the cloud with features like iCloud and Apple Music streaming. I personally opted for the 64GB iPhone 8 Plus and will most likely go for the 64GB iPhone X later this month as well. I just don’t see myself needing 256GB of storage. If there was a 128GB iPhone X model, however, I’d be all over that.

What do you think? Are you planning to spend the extra $150 to get the iPhone X in 256GB fashion? If not, is because of the price or the fact that you simply don’t need that much storage? Let us know what you think in the poll above and down in the comments.

