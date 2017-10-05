9to5Toys Lunch Break: Samsung 40-inch 4K UHDTV $398, Tweetbot 4 for iOS $5, iPhone 8/Plus cases $4, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Samsung 40-inch 4K Smart UHDTV drops to $398 shipped (Reg. $498)
Tweetbot 4 for iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch now 50% off on the App Store: $5 (Reg. $10)
Outfit your new iPhone 8/Plus/X with Ringke cases from under $4 at Amazon
Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro sans Touch Bar goes to $1,120 shipped (Reg. $1,299)
Save up to $250 on the current-gen MacBook Air, priced from $790
T-Mobile is clearing out iPhone 7 inventory, pick up a cert. pre-owned 32GB for $366
Apple iPhone 7 256GB goes to $600 shipped when paid in full at T-Mobile
Forget iPhone 8, score these pre-paid iPhone 6 32GB deals for $199
Apple Watch Series 2 up to $170 off at Best Buy and B&H: Sport, Nike+, Stainless Steel, more
SNES Classic Giveaway: win Nintendo’s hottest console + the Street Fighter Wireless Controller
Super Mario Run now available for 50% off on iOS: $5 (Reg. $10)
- Back & Forth iOS word search game free for first time in years (Reg. $1)
- Goat Simulator iOS games down to $1 ea: PAYDAY, GoatZ, Waste of Space, more
- AirTycoon Online 2 for iOS now available for free (Reg. $1)
- Apple award-winning Severed for iOS hits lowest price ever at $2 (Reg. $7)
GreenWorks Pro 60V Review: Farewell gas outdoor tools, I’m all electric now
MORE NEW DEALS:
Give your desk the audio upgrade it deserves: Mackie CR3 Monitors for $69
- Klipsch unveils new audiophile-grade HP-3 headphones housed in a vintage design
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Dogfight Elite, Back & Forth, more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Yakuza 0 $40, LEGO Worlds $12, Mortal Kombat XL $12, more
- Get serious about cleaning w/ this Hoover Bagless Upright Vacuum for $179
- Save 25% on Select GreenPan Cookware in today’s Gold Box at Amazon from $36
- This $143 ILIFE Robotic Vacuum takes care of cleaning for you (Reg. $190)
- Start working out w/ this Schwinn Elliptical for $435, today only from Amazon
- Nautica stocks you up for fall with 40% off sitewide: jeans, shoes, jackets, more
- Score Beyerdynamic’s DT 880 Premium All-Black Headphones + $10 GC for $129
- Daily Deals: Samsung 65″ Smart 4K Ultra HDTV $900, more
- Get a deal on your next AirBnb stay with these discounted gift cards: $100 for $91, more
- Woot is clearing out first gen. Amazon Echo units, priced at $80 (Orig. $180)
- Go from Security Zero to Hero Hacker in Eight Courses for $29
- Amazon takes up to $100 off Sonos Speakers for Alexa owners: PLAY:1 $140, more
- Shark Rotator Lift Away Upright Vacuum $130 for today only (Reg. $180+)
- Kate Spade Event: extra 30% off sale items handbags, wallets, accessories, more
- Smartphone Accessories: iOttie Easy One Touch Air Vent Car Mount $18, more
- Blender Bottle with Shaker Balls: 3-Pack for $16 Prime shipped
- Sphero unwraps new evil R2-Q5 iPhone-controlled Star Wars droid at Comic Con
- PUMA takes an extra 20% off sitewide + free shipping for your best workout yet
NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:
RoboPal is a new kit that gets your kids building and coding with robots
How-to: organize and display your books in your home with these creative tips
Beautiful craftsmanship + Sonos audio combine on the Wrensilva Edition Console
- LIFX unveils new Beam accent lighting system with HomeKit integration and more
- Meet Parker, the Apple Store exclusive augmented reality plushy bear
- Unruly Splats will teach your kids coding while keeping them active
- Adore Smart Scale uses AI-backed personal coaching to get you in shape
- Roku releases new 4K Streaming Media Stick, drops price on Ultra set-top model
- LEGO unveils new Boba Fett BrickHeadz set for New York Comic-Con
- Ring to battle Nest with competitively priced ‘Protect’ security system
- The best lunch bags for adults at work for under $30
- B&W unveils PX wireless headphones with USB-C charging, AirPod-like sensors
- App-connected smart planter waters your plants, nudges you when it needs help [Video]
- Samsung and ADT partner to release new SmartThings Home Security System
- Sony unveils the next generation PlayStation VR Headset
- Yeehaw wand is a first of its kind device that lets you draw in 3D using AR
- Sphero unveils the Mini, its smallest iPhone-enabled robotic ball yet
- 8Bitdo delivers two SNES Classic wireless controllers on launch day, pre-order now
- Entryway decorating tips and ideas for fall under $50
- Anker unveils new Capsule Portable Projector w/ AirPlay, Chromecast, more
- GoPro unleashes HERO6 with 4K 60fps alongside new Fusion VR camera
- PDP’s new Super Niendo Classic Edition Carrying Case, pre-order now
- Amazon debuts 2 new Echo speakers, $70 4K Fire TV, Echo Spot video clock, more at event
- Halo Smart Security Camera blends quality design with image recognition and more
- H&M teams up with The Weeknd for its second collaboration, launching today
- Twelve South intros new BookBook CaddySack accessory case for MacBook
- Embr Wave thermostat wearable can actually warm you up on a cool day
- LIFX unveils new modular LED Lighting Panel system with HomeKit support and more
- Comcast’s new XFINITY Instant TV streaming service rolls out in select markets
- Atari reveals new info about its upcoming home console + official pricing, more