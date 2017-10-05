9to5Toys Lunch Break: Samsung 40-inch 4K UHDTV $398, Tweetbot 4 for iOS $5, iPhone 8/Plus cases $4, more

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Samsung 40-inch 4K Smart UHDTV drops to $398 shipped (Reg. $498)

Tweetbot 4 for iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch now 50% off on the App Store: $5 (Reg. $10)

Outfit your new iPhone 8/Plus/X with Ringke cases from under $4 at Amazon

Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro sans Touch Bar goes to $1,120 shipped (Reg. $1,299)

T-Mobile is clearing out iPhone 7 inventory, pick up a cert. pre-owned 32GB for $366

Apple iPhone 7 256GB goes to $600 shipped when paid in full at T-Mobile

Forget iPhone 8, score these pre-paid iPhone 6 32GB deals for $199

Apple Watch Series 2 up to $170 off at Best Buy and B&H: Sport, Nike+, Stainless Steel, more

SNES Classic Giveaway: win Nintendo’s hottest console + the Street Fighter Wireless Controller

Super Mario Run now available for 50% off on iOS: $5 (Reg. $10)

GreenWorks Pro 60V Review: Farewell gas outdoor tools, I’m all electric now

MORE NEW DEALS:

Give your desk the audio upgrade it deserves: Mackie CR3 Monitors for $69

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

RoboPal is a new kit that gets your kids building and coding with robots

How-to: organize and display your books in your home with these creative tips

Beautiful craftsmanship + Sonos audio combine on the Wrensilva Edition Console