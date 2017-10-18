9to5Toys Lunch Break: Best Buy 3-Day Tech Sale, eero 802.11ac Mesh Wi-Fi System $280, iTunes $1 Movie Sale, more
Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.
9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.
You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Best Buy’s 3-day sale has rare Philips Hue discounts, Apple deals, TVs, more
eero 802.11ac Wi-Fi System 3-pack provides whole home coverage for $280 (Reg. $400)
iTunes launches $1 HD movie rental sale filled with new hits and old favorites
Anker’s Amazon Mega Sale is packed w/ deals from $5: 4-port USB Wall Charger $19, more
Amazon’s 2017 Holiday Gift Guide is here and it’s loaded w/ electronics, toys and more
Stagehand Reverse Platformer for iOS hits lowest price ever at $1 (Reg. $2)
- Yesterday’s graphic adventure mystery hits lowest price in years on iOS at $2
- World Conqueror 3 for iOS now free for first time in years (Reg. $1)
- Cleaner Pro for iOS is now available for free on the App Store (Reg. $3)
Best desktop speakers for Mac users: Logitech, Mackie, KRK and more from $14
Organize your desk with these five cable management solutions under $10
9to5Rewards: Win one of five GreenWorks 60V Cordless Leaf Blowers [Giveaway]
MORE NEW DEALS:
Add Samsung’s 27-inch Curved Widescreen Monitor to your desk for $230 (Reg. $300)
- Protect your Nintendo Switch w/ this case + play stand for under $8 Prime shipped
- Calvin Klein extra 50% off sale items including jeans, jackets, shirts & more
- Smartphone Accessories: Aukey Wall Outlet and Lamp w/ 4 AC + 2 USB Ports $16, more
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Hollywood Monsters, Weather Now, more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Grand Theft Auto V from $24, Final Fantasy XV $24, more
- Control Wi-Fi outlets and more with GE’s $16.50 Smart Home Switch (Reg. $20)
- Amazon has up 40% off Merrell footwear: moccasins, oxfords, boots, more
- First Alert Z-Wave Smoke Detector & Carbon Monoxide Alarm drops to $34 shipped
- LEGO Ideas Women of NASA set brings brick-built space exploration to store shelves
- HomeKit and Alexa compatibility highlight the new Triby IO speaker
- Grab a new pair of UGG boots at up to 70% off at 6pm
- Add 4TB of WD Red storage to your NAS for $120 shipped (Reg. $150)
- Levi’s Warehouse Event: up to 75% off closeout styles with prices starting at $10
- Daily Deals: BlackBerry KEYone 4G LTE Smartphone $500, more
- Grab 50% off watches from BOSS, Armani, Lacoste: starting at $45
- Bring home the Beats Pill 2.0 Wireless Speaker from $90 (Orig. $200)
- This adjustable ergonomic footrest improves your posture for $13 Prime shipped
- Halloween costumes for kids 30% off at Amazon: Star Wars, animals, more
- Amazon offers over 33% off cordless Bosch tools: drill/driver kit $99, more
- The EcoQube Air Desktop Greenhouse Lets You Grow Veggies in Your Kitchen: $199 (Orig. $269)
NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:
The Super Nt [Classic] plays original SNES cartridges, but at native 1080P
Garmin Speak brings Alexa to your car with a simplified OLED display
WaterField unveils its leather Ranger Holster for iPhone 8/Plus/X, pre-order now
- Samsung unveils new Connect Tag location tracker with SmartThings support and more
- Retroduck dock turns your iPhone into a vintage TV
- Sony debuts mirror-finish Star Wars Battlefront 2 PS4 Pro console bundle, more
- Make your new SNES Classic wireless with the 8bitdo receiver, pre-order now for $13
- Silicon Power Bolt B80 is the “most compact portable SSD out there”
- Best Halloween party accessories that are festive and fun for under $50
- Pi-Top delivers a portable Raspberry Pi experience for kids
- Gnarbox is the mobile editing studio for on-the-go photographers
- Best men’s wedding registry gifts: barware, camping gear, grill essentials, more
- Crate & Barrel x Reese Witherspoon announces its new collection for the holiday season
- Pad & Quill unveils new French-hemmed leather Heritage Apple Watch band [Deal]
- Sony unveils 3 new licensed PlayStation 4 controllers from Hori, Nacon and more
- The digital YASHICA Y35 has all the nuances of an old analog camera without any of the hassles
- Kwikset’s new Obsidian smart lock ditches the key all-together with its touchscreen keypad
- Amazon unveils new waterproof Kindle Oasis on 10th anniversary of first E-reader
- Sephora just released its Holiday Gift Sets that you will want to get your hands on
- Amazon now letting your teenagers buy stuff on your Prime account
- GoSun Go cooks your food with the power of solar energy
- NETGEAR unveils Arlo Pro 2 security system alongside solar-powered accessories
- August’s new iOS-connected smart Doorbell Cam Pro available now
- Samsung’s new Star Wars-themed robotic vacuums feature sound effects and more
- LunaR is the “world’s first” solar-powered smartwatch that you can leave on indefinitely
- Ride around in style on the URB-E, a fast and compact new electric scooter
- LEGO welcomes Finn and Captain Phasma to its Star Wars BrickHeadz lineup
- The 90’s Batman Animated Series finally gets the Blu-ray treatment it deserves
- Dremel showcases new DigiLab Laser Cutter that brings precision crafting to makers
- Polaroid takes to the skies with 4 new camera-equipped drones starting at $50
- Disney x Coach launches a second collaboration and it’s iconic
- Sphero unwraps new evil R2-Q5 iPhone-controlled Star Wars droid at Comic Con