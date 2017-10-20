9to5Rewards: Blast Motion’s iPhone-connected sports sensors improve your game [Giveaway]

This week we’re partnering with Blast Motion to giveaway one of its popular iPhone-connected baseball, golf, or athletic performance accessories. Head below to find out how you could win.

Blast Motion has developed a collection of sensors that enable users to track performance across a variety of sports and activities. A companion smartphone app tracks progress and metrics over time so you can see your improvement.

The software also offers tips and tricks for better performance. This week’s winner will be able to choose from any of Blast’s products. Here’s the full details on its baseball sensor:

Blast Baseball, the industry’s most accurate swing analyzer, is now the official bat sensor technology of major League Baseball. Simply attach the sensor to the knob of any bat and start swinging. Information is automatically captured and sent to your Smart phone or tablet in the form of easy to understand metrics. In-app training videos provide you with tips, drills, and actionable insights to help you improve your swing. Blast’s patented Smart video capture technology automatically analyzes and clips your video to create a Series of video highlights synced with your metrics, allowing you or your coach to visually Identify your strengths and areas for improvement. Blast Baseball will help you become a stronger, more efficient, and overall better hitter.

HOW TO ENTER?

