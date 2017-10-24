Apple says retail stores will have iPhone X stock at launch, encourages customers to ‘arrive early’

Apple today announced that, despite production concerns and struggles, the iPhone X will be available in retail stores for walk-in customers on Friday, November 3rd. Some had speculated that initial orders would be limited to online only.

Apple obviously didn’t address how many units will be available in store, but it’s likely that supply will be incredibly constrained. Apple even says that walk-in customers “are encouraged to arrive early.”

iPhone X will be available in more than 55 countries and territories, and in Apple Stores beginning Friday, November 3 at 8:00 a.m. local time. Stores will have iPhone X available for walk-in customers, who are encouraged to arrive early.

Last year, Apple announced ahead of the iPhone 7’s release that all Jet Black iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus models had sold out during pre-orders and that there would be no in-store availability. The iPhone 7 Plus was constrained for a while after launch.

Apple today is also touting that iPhone X will be available in more than 55 countries and territories. Here’s the full breakdown of country availability:

Andorra, Australia, Austria, Bahrain, Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, China, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Greenland, Guernsey, Hong Kong, Hungary, Iceland, India, Ireland, Isle of Man, Italy, Japan, Jersey, Kuwait, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Mexico, Monaco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Puerto Rico, Qatar, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, UAE, the UK, the US and US Virgin Islands

Preorders for iPhone X start this Friday, October 27th, at 12:01AM PT. If you’re an iPhone Upgrade Program member, you can get a head start on the preorder process to increase your likelihood of getting the model you want most. Full instructions on that are available here.

Are you buying an iPhone X? If so, are you preordering or taking your chances at an Apple retail store? Let us know your plan down in the comments.

