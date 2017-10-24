9to5Toys Lunch Break: iPhone X Trade-in Deals, Philips Hue Starter Kit $140, Nike 20% off Apparel/Footwear, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Carriers start to announce iPhone X trade-in deals, save up to $350
Target offers $150 gift card with iPhone 8/Plus purchase on monthly payment plan
Get ready for your iPhone 8/X with this wireless charger for $13 (Reg. $20)
iPhone X preorders are almost here, have a new case ready for under $4 shipped
The multi-colored 3rd Gen. Philips Hue starter kit works with HomeKit for $140 shipped
Nike takes an extra 20% off clearance items w/ sneakers starting at $50
iTunes $5 Horror Movie Sale has old-school favorites, more from $10
Apple’s entry-level 2017 MacBook Pro without Touch Bar now $1,110 shipped
Target unveils initial Black Friday 2017 plans, new GiftNow option for simpler shopping
Amazon’s 2017 Holiday Gift Guide is here and it’s loaded w/ electronics, toys and more
LVL geometric puzzler now matching App Store low at $1 (Reg. $2)
- Shadow Fight 2 SE drops to lowest price ever on the App Store at $3
- Stagehand Reverse Platformer for iOS hits lowest price ever at $1 (Reg. $2)
Best iPhone & iPad Lightning Interfaces for home or on-the-go recording
Best desktop speakers for Mac users: Logitech, Mackie, KRK and more from $14
9to5Rewards: Blast Motion’s iPhone-connected sports sensors improve your game [Giveaway]
MORE NEW DEALS:
Logitech Harmony Smart Control goes to $67 shipped at Amazon (Reg. $85)
Amazon will sell you a $15 drone in today’s Gold Box (25% off)
- Score the first gen. Amazon Echo for just $80 or preorder the new model for $20 more
- CyberPower 1325VA UPS has 10 outlets and 2 USB ports for $122 shipped (Reg. $190)
- Daily Deals: Kensington Thunderbolt 3 Docking Station $250, more
- TiVo unwraps new voice-controlled Bolt Vox 4K DVR and Streaming Media Player
- Beyerdynamic DT 880 LE Headphones + $10 Gift Card: $129 shipped ($200+ value)
- Smartphone Accessories: Cowin Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones $40, more
- Add LG’s 27-inch 4K UHD Monitor to your desktop setup for $268 (Reg. $330)
- Secure Your Personal Files with 1TB Cloud Storage from SpiderOak ONE: $32
- Grab 10% off your next Xbox Marketplace purchase w/ this discounted gift card
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Shovel Knight Complete $20, LEGO CITY Switch $24, more
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Cloud Outliner 2 Pro, RoomScan Pro, more
- Amazon’s discounting a ton of Graco products by 30%: strollers, car seats, more from $40
- DEWALT’s top-rated self-level laser kit on sale for $89 (Reg. $150), today only
- Stop wasting batteries! Get this Aukey Rechargeable Flashlight for $19 (Reg. $25)
- Braun Men’s Hair Clipper/Beard Trimmer combo now just $27 shipped
- Today’s Amazon Gold Box includes a maple cutting board for $70 (Reg. $100)
- Target boot sale cuts 20% off this seaon’s essentials with prices at $28
- Barneys Fall Around Sale has deals at $7: adidas, Ralph Lauren, Marc Jacobs & more
- J. Crew Factory cuts 50% off sitewide with sweaters, jackets & jeans starting at $25
NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:
Nintendo’s New SNES-themed 3DS XL + Mario Kart coming holiday 2017, pre-order now
Wiral Lite is the portable cable camera rig for GoPros and iPhones
Extend the outdoor entertaining season with these fun accessories from $18
Woobo stuffed animals deliver an Alexa-like experience for children
- This giant all-gold NES cart is actually the Zelda Encyclopedia Deluxe Edition
- Netflix November Preview: The Punisher, Mudbound, more titles on the way!
- This Nintendo Switch clone can play thousands of retro NES/SNES/N64 games [Video]
- Marvel x ThinkGeek Gear Up Collection offers clothing styles for every fan
- Airstream unveils new $100K trailer that sports modern day tech and panoramic views
- Best accessories to keep your garage organized
- comma.ai unveils EON dashcam with automatic recording, navigation and music streaming
- The Moon is the “world’s first levitating camera” that works w/ HomeKit and more
- IK Multimedia unveils a new sub-$100 audio interface for iOS and Mac
- HomeKit and Alexa compatibility highlight the new Triby IO speaker
- LEGO Ideas Women of NASA set brings brick-built space exploration to store shelves
- Platonics Ark is “the first 3D printer made specifically for architects”
- Laundry room accessories & gadgets you should try today under $50
- Snapchat has an official Dancing Hot Dog Halloween costume and it’s awesome
- Canon brings a 24.2MP APS-C sensor to its PowerShot G1 X MK3
- The Super Nt [Classic] plays original SNES cartridges, but at native 1080P
- Garmin Speak brings Alexa to your car with a simplified OLED display
- WaterField unveils its leather Ranger Holster for iPhone 8/Plus/X, pre-order now
- Samsung unveils new Connect Tag location tracker with SmartThings support and more
- Retroduck dock turns your iPhone into a vintage TV
- Sony debuts mirror-finish Star Wars Battlefront 2 PS4 Pro console bundle, more
- Make your new SNES Classic wireless with the 8bitdo receiver, pre-order now for $13
- Silicon Power Bolt B80 is the “most compact portable SSD out there”
- Best Halloween party accessories that are festive and fun for under $50
- Pi-Top delivers a portable Raspberry Pi experience for kids
- Gnarbox is the mobile editing studio for on-the-go photographers
- Best men’s wedding registry gifts: barware, camping gear, grill essentials, more
- Crate & Barrel x Reese Witherspoon announces its new collection for the holiday season
- Pad & Quill unveils new French-hemmed leather Heritage Apple Watch band [Deal]
- Sony unveils 3 new licensed PlayStation 4 controllers from Hori, Nacon and more