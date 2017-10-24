9to5Toys Lunch Break: iPhone X Trade-in Deals, Philips Hue Starter Kit $140, Nike 20% off Apparel/Footwear, more

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.

You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Carriers start to announce iPhone X trade-in deals, save up to $350

Target offers $150 gift card with iPhone 8/Plus purchase on monthly payment plan

Get ready for your iPhone 8/X with this wireless charger for $13 (Reg. $20)

iPhone X preorders are almost here, have a new case ready for under $4 shipped

The multi-colored 3rd Gen. Philips Hue starter kit works with HomeKit for $140 shipped

Nike takes an extra 20% off clearance items w/ sneakers starting at $50

Apple’s entry-level 2017 MacBook Pro without Touch Bar now $1,110 shipped

Target unveils initial Black Friday 2017 plans, new GiftNow option for simpler shopping

Amazon’s 2017 Holiday Gift Guide is here and it’s loaded w/ electronics, toys and more

LVL geometric puzzler now matching App Store low at $1 (Reg. $2)

Shadow Fight 2 SE drops to lowest price ever on the App Store at $3

Stagehand Reverse Platformer for iOS hits lowest price ever at $1 (Reg. $2)

Best iPhone & iPad Lightning Interfaces for home or on-the-go recording

MORE NEW DEALS:

Logitech Harmony Smart Control goes to $67 shipped at Amazon (Reg. $85)

Amazon will sell you a $15 drone in today’s Gold Box (25% off)

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

Wiral Lite is the portable cable camera rig for GoPros and iPhones

Extend the outdoor entertaining season with these fun accessories from $18

Woobo stuffed animals deliver an Alexa-like experience for children