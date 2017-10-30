Apple releases first watchOS 4.2 and tvOS 11.2 betas for Apple Watch and Apple TV

In addition to iOS 11.2 beta 1, Apple has released the first watchOS 4.2 and tvOS 11.2 betas for Apple Watch and Apple TV. We’ll update to the latest software versions to check out what’s new.

Both new beta versions are available to registered developers for testing ahead of release. We’re still awaiting watchOS 4.1 and tvOS 11.1 to come out of beta for customers as well. Here are the release notes for both betas:

watchOS 4.2 beta:

Notes and Known Issues iTunes Known Issues Under certain conditions, iTunes Store sign-in can fail when pairing. (35011633)

Workaround: Tap on ‘Skip This Step’ to continue pairing and sign-in afterwards by launching Watch app > General > Apple ID. App Icons Known Issues In some cases, app icons may appear as placeholder images. (35146952)

Workaround: Uninstall and reinstall the app.

About tvOS 11.2 beta

Notes and Known Issues Foundation Known Issues Clients of NSURLSessionStreamTask that use a non-secure connection fail to connect when an error occurs during PAC file evaluation and the system is configured for either Web Proxy Auto Discovery (WPAD) or Proxy Automatic Configuration (PAC). A PAC evaluation failure can occur when the PAC file contains invalid JavaScript or the HTTP host serving the PAC file is unreachable. (33609198)

Workaround: Use startSecureConnection to establish a secure connection. Home Screen New Issues App switcher usage may result in poor responsiveness when swiping between apps. (34921226) Mode Switching Notes AVKit uses automatic frame rate and dynamic range switching for fullscreen video playback on Apple TV 4K under most circumstances. tvOS 11.2 adds APIs for these features for apps that don’t use AVKit for video playback. For information, see https:// developer.apple.com/fall17/503.

Apps that may suffer performance issues when displaying HDR content can limit content to SDR by setting the Supports HDR Color Mode target property to NO in the Info pane of the Project editor. Vision Known Issues VNFaceLandmarkRegion2D is currently unavailable in Swift. (33191123)

