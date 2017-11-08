9to5Toys Lunch Break: iPad mini 4 $275, Apple Watch deals from $199, DJI Spark $400, more

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Apple’s iPad mini 4 hits Black Friday price early at $275 (Reg. $399)
Best Buy’s early Black Friday sale takes $249 off iPad Pro starting at $525 shipped
Best Buy offers Apple Watch deals for under $200 in its early Black Friday deals
DJI Spark Quadcopter drops to the lowest we’ve seen at $400 shipped, more
Best Buy takes up to $249 off select MacBook Pro models starting at $1,150
Score Apple’s latest 128GB MacBook Air for just $780 shipped (Save $219)
Anker launches iPhone X and Mac accessory sale from $6: new cases, cables, more
Best Buy’s Black Friday 2017 ad hits w/ big Apple discounts, smart home gear, TVs, much more
Staples Black Friday 2017 ad: Echo Dot $30, Echo $80, printers, much more
Macy’s Black Friday 2017 ad: Apple Watch deals, home goods, Dyson, more
Meijer Black Friday 2017 ad: Amazon Echo, Google Home, Nintendo Switch, TVs and more
Office Depot Black Friday 2017 ad: Nest, Google Home, hard drives, monitors, more
Target’s Black Friday 2017 Ad: iPad, iPhone, and Apple Watch deals, new Echo, home goods, more
Amazon launches Countdown to Black Friday 2017 w/ revolving deals, gift guides, more
Dell’s Black Friday 2017 Ad Revealed: Bose QC Headphones $179, Xbox One/PS4 deals, more
JCPenney’s Black Friday 2017 Ad is here w/ deals on Google Home, Keurig, UHDTVs, more
eBay’s Black November 2017 sale leaks w/ iTunes gift cards, Android deals, Dyson, more
Kohl’s Black Friday 2017 Ad Leak: DJI Spark $400, Echo Dot $30, Apple Watch deals, more
Moog iOS App Sale: Model 15 hits lowest price ever at $10, Animoog from $2, more
- uBar 4 Is an Awesome Replacement for the macOS Dock: $15 (Orig. $30)
- The colorful Blyss iOS puzzler drops to just $1 on the App Store (Reg. $3)
- Clash of Dragmon on iOS gets its very first price drop: FREE (Reg. $1)
- Broken Sword 5 hits lowest price in years on iOS/Apple TV: $1 (Reg. $5)
Best Mac/iOS Microphones for home recording
Xbox One X Project Scorpio Unboxing: First impressions w/ Microsoft’s new 4K console [Video]
Review: JBL’s Pulse 3 waterproof speaker offers solid sound, built-in light show, and more
MORE NEW DEALS:
Bose QuietComfort 25 NC Headphones hit Black Friday pricing: $179 (Reg. $280+)
Logitech’s most popular accessories are on sale at Amazon and Best Buy from $15
- Wemo’s Dimmer Wi-Fi Light Switch getting early Black Friday deal at $50 shipped (Reg. $80)
- Smartphone Accessories: Anker PowerPort 4 USB wall charger $19.50 (Reg. $26), more
- Grab a 2-Pack of Pure Hand Sanitizer bottles at $8 Prime shipped today
- Logitech Z313 Speakers w/ Subwoofer drop to just $25 Prime shipped (Reg. $40+)
- August’s HomeKit-enabled Smart Lock hits $150 shipped ahead of Black Friday
- Rockport Friends & Family Event cuts 30% off with deals starting at $40
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Tempest Pirate RPG, Picfx, more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Horizon Zero Dawn & Uncharted Lost Legacy from $16 each, more
- Today only: Amazon has the Garmin Vivosmart 3 fitness tracker for $98 shipped (Reg. $140)
- Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack Event up to 75% off The North Face, Sperry, UGG & more
- Jaybird Freedom Wireless Headphones hit new all-time low at $50 (Reg. $100)
- Pioneer’s PL-30-K Audiophile Turntable set now $159 shipped (Reg. $300, today only)
- LG’s 2.1-Ch. Bluetooth Soundbar and Wireless Subwoofer drops to $120 (Reg. $280)
- DEWALT Cordless Drill/Driver Combo Kit + Area Light hits Amazon low at $152 shipped
- Amazon’s Countdown to Black Friday has the Hoover Linx Cordless Vac for just $90 shipped
- Ring’s popular Wi-Fi-enabled Doorbell hits $100 shipped (Amazon all-time low)
- Amazon and Best Buy drop the NVIDIA Shield to all-time low at $170 shipped (Reg. $200)
- Samsung SmartThings hub kickstarts your smart home for $50 (Reg. $100)
- Philips Hue White Starter Kit drops to $60 at Amazon and Best Buy (Reg. $100), more
NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:
The Jolt eBike is being called “the best electric bike on the planet” at $500
Check out these new handmade aged denim iPhone X/8/Plus cases, pre-order now
Amazon’s 2017 fashion gift guide is here & we are sharing our top finds under $100
- Samsung TVs now ship with integrated Sling TV service for the first time
- Microsoft unveils massive new Xbox One X Curry 4 VIP bundle
- Lynx is a new solar-powered security camera that sports a wide range of features
- The New Nintendo 2DS XL Poké Ball Edition is now available for purchase
- Best luggage to take with you this holiday season from $30
- Here’s the new LEGO-like Force Flyers DIY Fly n Drive Drone, available now
- iOttie unveils refreshed lineup of iPhone X-compatible mounts and Qi solutions
- Ever dreamed of living in a house made of LEGO? Airbnb has made it a reality
- Cozy up and grab a new book this fall from these must-have reads
- Own a piece of film history: Luke Skywalker’s Lightsaber going up for auction
- Amazon’s new Retro Zone store has all the vintage gaming deals and gifts you need
- Nintendo unveils Zelda 2DS for Black Friday + new Breath of the Wild bundle
- Sony’s Aibo Robot makes a return, but won’t replace your real dog just yet
- Oprah’s gift guide is live on Amazon and here is our favorite picks
- Twelve South introduces new leather iPhone X cases from $50
- Barnes & Noble rolls out the NOOK GlowLight 3, its newest e-reader with Night Mode
- Best cold weather boots for men & women under $75
- Best Console Game Releases for November: Star Wars Battlefront 2, more
- The Rylo Camera offers cinematic 360-degree video supported by a powerful iOS app
- Chocolate Hub 2 pairs iPhone X with the latest Macbooks using wireless charging
- Martian unveils mVoice G2, an analog smartwatch w/ Alexa for Android and iPhone
- Intel unveils new Optane SSDs that double as additional RAM for your machine
- The new South Park Phone Destroyer game for iOS/Android gets an official release date
- LEGO prepares for Cyber Monday with re-release of the 6,000-piece Taj Mahal
- The best workout shoes of 2017 to wear for running, CrossFit, spin & more