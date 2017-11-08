9to5Toys Lunch Break: iPad mini 4 $275, Apple Watch deals from $199, DJI Spark $400, more

- Nov. 8th 2017 9:28 am PT

View Comments

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: TwitterRSS FeedFacebookGoogle+ and Safari push notifications.

9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.

You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Apple’s iPad mini 4 hits Black Friday price early at $275 (Reg. $399)

Best Buy’s early Black Friday sale takes $249 off iPad Pro starting at $525 shipped

Best Buy offers Apple Watch deals for under $200 in its early Black Friday deals

0 DJI Spark Drone QuadCopter UAV Small Mini-1011

DJI Spark Quadcopter drops to the lowest we’ve seen at $400 shipped, more

Best Buy takes up to $249 off select MacBook Pro models starting at $1,150

Score Apple’s latest 128GB MacBook Air for just $780 shipped (Save $219)

Anker launches iPhone X and Mac accessory sale from $6: new cases, cables, more

Best Buy’s Black Friday 2017 ad hits w/ big Apple discounts, smart home gear, TVs, much more

Staples Black Friday 2017 ad: Echo Dot $30, Echo $80, printers, much more

Macy’s Black Friday 2017 ad: Apple Watch deals, home goods, Dyson, more

Meijer Black Friday 2017 ad: Amazon Echo, Google Home, Nintendo Switch, TVs and more

Office Depot Black Friday 2017 ad: Nest, Google Home, hard drives, monitors, more

Target’s Black Friday 2017 Ad: iPad, iPhone, and Apple Watch deals, new Echo, home goods, more

Amazon launches Countdown to Black Friday 2017 w/ revolving deals, gift guides, more

Dell’s Black Friday 2017 Ad Revealed: Bose QC Headphones $179, Xbox One/PS4 deals, more

JCPenney’s Black Friday 2017 Ad is here w/ deals on Google Home, Keurig, UHDTVs, more

eBay’s Black November 2017 sale leaks w/ iTunes gift cards, Android deals, Dyson, more

Kohl’s Black Friday 2017 Ad Leak: DJI Spark $400, Echo Dot $30, Apple Watch deals, more

Moog iOS App Sale: Model 15 hits lowest price ever at $10, Animoog from $2, more

Best Mac/iOS Microphones for home recording

Xbox One X Project Scorpio Unboxing: First impressions w/ Microsoft’s new 4K console [Video]

Review: JBL’s Pulse 3 waterproof speaker offers solid sound, built-in light show, and more

MORE NEW DEALS:

Bose QuietComfort 25 NC Headphones hit Black Friday pricing: $179 (Reg. $280+)

Logitech’s most popular accessories are on sale at Amazon and Best Buy from $15

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

The Jolt eBike is being called “the best electric bike on the planet” at $500

Check out these new handmade aged denim iPhone X/8/Plus cases, pre-order now

Amazon’s 2017 fashion gift guide is here & we are sharing our top finds under $100

Guides

Deals

Deals

About the Author