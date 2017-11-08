9to5Toys Lunch Break: iPad mini 4 $275, Apple Watch deals from $199, DJI Spark $400, more

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Apple’s iPad mini 4 hits Black Friday price early at $275 (Reg. $399)

Best Buy’s early Black Friday sale takes $249 off iPad Pro starting at $525 shipped

Best Buy offers Apple Watch deals for under $200 in its early Black Friday deals

DJI Spark Quadcopter drops to the lowest we’ve seen at $400 shipped, more

Best Buy takes up to $249 off select MacBook Pro models starting at $1,150

Score Apple’s latest 128GB MacBook Air for just $780 shipped (Save $219)

Anker launches iPhone X and Mac accessory sale from $6: new cases, cables, more

Macy’s Black Friday 2017 ad: Apple Watch deals, home goods, Dyson, more

Meijer Black Friday 2017 ad: Amazon Echo, Google Home, Nintendo Switch, TVs and more

eBay’s Black November 2017 sale leaks w/ iTunes gift cards, Android deals, Dyson, more

Best Mac/iOS Microphones for home recording

Xbox One X Project Scorpio Unboxing: First impressions w/ Microsoft’s new 4K console [Video]

Review: JBL’s Pulse 3 waterproof speaker offers solid sound, built-in light show, and more

MORE NEW DEALS:

Bose QuietComfort 25 NC Headphones hit Black Friday pricing: $179 (Reg. $280+)

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

The Jolt eBike is being called “the best electric bike on the planet” at $500

Check out these new handmade aged denim iPhone X/8/Plus cases, pre-order now

Amazon’s 2017 fashion gift guide is here & we are sharing our top finds under $100