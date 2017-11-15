9to5Toys Lunch Break: 12-inch MacBook 512GB $1,005, Italian Leather iPhone X Case $52, iPhone 7 256GB $600, more

- Nov. 15th 2017 9:29 am PT

View Comments

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: TwitterRSS FeedFacebookGoogle+ and Safari push notifications.

9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.

You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Grab Apple’s 2016 512GB 12-inch MacBook for $1,005 shipped (Orig. $1,599) 

Nodus offers 20% off its new Italian leather iPhone X/8/Plus cases to 9to5 readers

ZeroLemon offers 9to5 readers its iPhone X Battery Case at the all-time low: $28 shipped

Caudabe offers exclusive 35% off its new iPhone X cases, starting at $19 shipped

T-Mobile offers Apple’s 256GB iPhone 7 in multiple colors for $600 (Orig. $849)

Get 8 Top Apps with the Black Friday Mac Bundle ft. PDF Expert and Roxio Toast Titanium: $30 (Orig. $493)

B&H launches pre-Black Friday event clearing out previous-gen. Macs, iPad and more

Anker’s pre-Black Friday sale is here w/ deals from $6 Prime shipped

Best of Black Friday 2017 – Smart Home: Amazon Echo $80, Philips Hue Color Starter Kit $160, more

Best of Black Friday 2017 – Amazon: Echo Dot $30, Kindle $50, Cloud Cam $100, more

Best of Black Friday 2017 – Google: Home $79, Nest Thermostat $199, Chromecast $20, more

Amazon Black Friday 2017 preview: all-time lows on Echo, Kindle, SanDisk, TVs, more

Best Buy’s Black Friday 2017 ad hits w/ big Apple discounts, smart home gear, TVs, much more

Walmart Black Friday 2017 ad: 9.7-inch iPad $249, Roku, Xbox One/PS4, Dyson, much more!

Staples Black Friday 2017 ad: Echo Dot $30, Echo $80, printers, much more

Microsoft’s Black Friday 2017 ad previewed w/ $189 Xbox One + free game, much more

Samsung Black Friday 2017 ad: Smartphones, Chromebooks, Accessories and more

Newegg Black Friday 2017 ad: Nest, Bose, Amazon Echo, Xbox One S, much more

Office Depot Black Friday 2017 ad: Nest, Google Home, hard drives, monitors, more

Target’s Black Friday 2017 Ad: iPad, iPhone, and Apple Watch deals, new Echo, home goods, more

MyBrushes painting and sketch Mac app drops to just $1 (Reg. $20)

MORE NEW DEALS:

Jaybird X3 Sport Headphones are an ideal workout companion at $100 (Reg. $130)

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

Apogee’s new Lightning/USB MiC+ brings world-class quality to your iOS and Mac setup

BoxLock is a new system of protecting your packages from theft at home

NextDesk becomes XDesk, launches vintage ultra-premium executive standing workspaces

Guides

Deals

Deals

About the Author