9to5Toys Lunch Break: 12-inch MacBook 512GB $1,005, Italian Leather iPhone X Case $52, iPhone 7 256GB $600, more

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Grab Apple’s 2016 512GB 12-inch MacBook for $1,005 shipped (Orig. $1,599)

Nodus offers 20% off its new Italian leather iPhone X/8/Plus cases to 9to5 readers

ZeroLemon offers 9to5 readers its iPhone X Battery Case at the all-time low: $28 shipped

Caudabe offers exclusive 35% off its new iPhone X cases, starting at $19 shipped

T-Mobile offers Apple’s 256GB iPhone 7 in multiple colors for $600 (Orig. $849)

Get 8 Top Apps with the Black Friday Mac Bundle ft. PDF Expert and Roxio Toast Titanium: $30 (Orig. $493)

B&H launches pre-Black Friday event clearing out previous-gen. Macs, iPad and more

Anker’s pre-Black Friday sale is here w/ deals from $6 Prime shipped

Amazon Black Friday 2017 preview: all-time lows on Echo, Kindle, SanDisk, TVs, more

MyBrushes painting and sketch Mac app drops to just $1 (Reg. $20)

MORE NEW DEALS:

Jaybird X3 Sport Headphones are an ideal workout companion at $100 (Reg. $130)

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

Apogee’s new Lightning/USB MiC+ brings world-class quality to your iOS and Mac setup

BoxLock is a new system of protecting your packages from theft at home

NextDesk becomes XDesk, launches vintage ultra-premium executive standing workspaces