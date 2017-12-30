PSA: Apple is making its $29 battery replacement pricing effective immediately

After growing controversy, Apple this week issued a public apology for how it handled slowing down older iPhones in conjunction with aging batteries. In addition to its apology, Apple also said that it would be lowering the price of iPhone battery replacements from $79 to $29.

Originally, the company said it would start the lower-priced iPhone battery replacements in late January, but you can actually take advantage of it now…

Apple updated its apology page on its website to remove the mention of a late-January start date for the program, implying that anyone can take advantage of the $29 replacements now.

Apple is reducing the price of an out-of-warranty iPhone battery replacement by $50 — from $79 to $29 — for anyone with an iPhone 6 or later whose battery needs to be replaced, available worldwide through December 2018.

Confirming the move, Apple also issued a statement this morning saying that while supplies may be limited at first, it is “happy” to offer the lower priced replacements right away. The company says it expected to need the month of January to ramp supply and prepare for the onslaught of requests from users.

The full statement, via Axios:

“We expected to need more time to be ready, but we are happy to offer our customers the lower pricing right away,” Apple said in a statement to Axios. “Initial supplies of some replacement batteries may be limited.”

Thus, if you have an iPhone 6 or later and feel you need a battery replacement right away, you can try your luck at your local Apple Store today. We’d recommend making a Genius Bar appointment and calling ahead to check on supply of the battery for your specific device, though.

Do you plan on taking advantage of Apple’s lower priced iPhone battery replacements? Let us know down in the comments.

