PSA: iCloud Notes and iWork sharing experiencing downtime

Some iCloud sharing features for iWork and Notes are currently down for some users.

Apple has shared via its System Status page that some users are experiencing issues with some of iCloud’s sharing features, particularly with Notes and iWork.

Users may be unable to share new notes or add people to shared notes. Users may be unable to share new notes or add people to shared notes.

Apple says the issues have been known since 7AM ET today and are ongoing. The status page is continuously updated, hopefully a fix will be incoming shortly.

