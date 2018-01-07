iMac Pro sees first discount, drops to $4,750 shipped from $5,000

From 9to5Toys:
Best Buy has the iMac Pro 3.2GHz/32GB/1TB on sale for $4,749.99 shipped. Normally $5,000, this is the first discount we’re seeing on the iMac Pro. With an 8 core CPU, 8GB dedicated GPU, and insane amounts of both RAM and SSD storage, the iMac Pro is a killer machine.
If you are looking into getting the prestigious iMac Pro, jump now as Apple devices this new rarely see direct discounts.
iMac Pro features:
Now everyone from video editors to 3D animators, to musicians and software developers can turn big ideas into amazing work like never before. iMac Pro is powered by an Intel Xeon W processor with 8 cores for incredible performance. Its Radeon Pro Vega graphics chip lets you build and render amazingly lifelike special effects and VR worlds. And with up to 32GB of memory and 1TB of flash storage, saving and loading projects happen almost instantly.