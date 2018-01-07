iMac Pro sees first discount, drops to $4,750 shipped from $5,000

From 9to5Toys:

Best Buy has the iMac Pro 3.2GHz/32GB/1TB on sale for $4,749.99 shipped. Normally $5,000, this is the first discount we’re seeing on the iMac Pro. With an 8 core CPU, 8GB dedicated GPU, and insane amounts of both RAM and SSD storage, the iMac Pro is a killer machine.

If you are looking into getting the prestigious iMac Pro, jump now as Apple devices this new rarely see direct discounts.

iMac Pro features: