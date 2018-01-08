Orbit adds HomeKit support to its line of B-hyve smart irrigation products

Orbit, makers of irrigation products spanning from sprinkler systems to landscaping accessories, has announced at CES 2018 that their line of B-hyve smart irrigation products will be receiving support for HomeKit and the Apple Home app.

The company says that all future B-hyve Wi-Fi Smart Sprinkler Timers, as well as the newly introduced B-hyve Smart Hose Faucet Timer will be compatible with iOS devices through HomeKit, meaning users will be able to control their timers with Siri:

“Users have control of basic watering functions like manually operating a zone, turning off a zone that is already watering, switching the timer from auto to off for the season and viewing the next watering. For example, users can find out when the next watering is scheduled by saying, “Hey Siri, when will my sprinklers water next?” Users can also set up automations right in the Home app to have their sprinklers run at specific times, or control them remotely from their iPhone or iPad.”

Announced at CES 2018, the new B-hyve Smart Hose Faucet Timer is designed to help manage and optimize the process of outdoor watering through the use of custom smart watering schedules. The timer and Wi-Fi hub will be available this January for $69.99 through home improvement retailers in the U.S. and Canada.

