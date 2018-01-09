Brinks Home Security introduces Array Smart Light fixtures and locks at CES 2018

Expanding its presence in the growing smart home market, Brinks today introduced new members in the ARRAY line – outdoor lighting equipped with built-in cameras, and a new connected lock. The announcement comes as the company opens preorders for its previously announced ARRAY Smart Deadbolt.

The ARRAY Smart Light fixtures connect through your home’s Wi-Fi router and interfaces with an app on your iPhone. According to Brinks, the fixture includes:

A custom lens and improved camera firmware, to provide best-in-class images and reduced shadows and distortion

Artificial intelligence to identify persons versus animals and tree branches, reducing smartphone notifications

Virtually no lag time between camera sensing motion and image appearing on the ARRAY app.

Two models of the ARRAY lights will be available at launch. Both a coach light for front porches and a dual-head security light include variable brightness settings, allowing for extra visibility when the light’s motion sensor is activated.

The ARRAY Chek is a new connected lock that uses electronic sensing to confirm if your deadbolt is secure. The lock’s status is communicated back to the ARRAY iPhone app, giving users peace of mind. Both ARRAY Smart Light fixtures and the Chek lock are expected to arrive in 2018, although no specific shipping dates or prices have been announced at this time. These new devices will support Apple’s HomeKit platform close to launch.

Brinks’ Smart Deadbolt was first previewed last January, and includes a solar panel and rechargeable battery to prevent the hassle of swapping batteries. The lock currently supports Amazon’s Alexa family, with HomeKit support to come. The Smart Deadbolt will retail for $249 and is available for preorder now on the ARRAY Lock website.

You can keep up with all of the news out of Las Vegas with our CES 2018 Guide.

